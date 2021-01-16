Free and fit mind support for children from Mode for...

Tabby Kerwin has provided a fantastic free resource to help families during these challenging educational times.

Following a request from a primary school teacher friend, Tabby Kerwin of Mode for... has created and published free resources for families and teachers of primary school aged children.

It is aimed to help support their wellbeing, emotional fitness and mental health during lockdown and homeschooling.

Free resources

Speaking about the initiative, Tabby told 4BR: "Earlier this week I was delighted to be asked if I could produce some resources that could help support her students and their families who are homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

She said that many families have been finding it difficult to support their children's mental health whilst juggling lessons during busy working days."

Delighted to help

Tabby added: "I was delighted to help and developed a series of worksheets, lessons and resources that can easily be done in class or at home.

The aim is to help build emotional fitness, resilience and happiness and support the mental health of children and their families at this difficult time.

They make for great lessons, without feeling like lessons and will hopefully be a boost for both adults and children alike."

Download for free

The series has been published through Mode for... and has been made available for FREE. All families have to do is sign up and download the resources.

If you would like to access the 10-page 'Let's Get Mind Fit' downloadable programme for FREE just go sign-up and download at: https://forms.gle/8gpfJtH9C8sV3qyD8