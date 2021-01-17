                 

*
banner

News

Multi million pound investment at home of famous Welsh band

The home of one of the world's most famous brass bands is hoping to attract a £50 million investment to open its gates to 400,000 visitors a year.

Cyfarthfa
  The band pictured around 1850 on the steps of Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil

Sunday, 17 January 2021

        

Cyfarthfa Castle, home to one of the most famous brass bands in history, is hoping to attract funding of £50 million to turn it into one of the most visited historical attractions in Wales.

Built around 1824 in the town of Merthyr Tydfil at a cost of approximately £30,000 (£3.5 million at 2020 prices), it was the family home of Robert Thompson Crawshay, the infamous Ironmaster who was to become one of the richest, as well as most notorious brass band patrons in history.

Gold buttons

The Cyfarthfa Band was established around 1838, with Crawshay funding both the purchase of instruments (many from Vienna) and uniforms (with 18 carat gold tunic buttons), as well as players, such as the celebrated ophicleidist Samuel Hughes.

The band played music arranged by its bandmaster George Livesey from the pens of composers such as Rossini, Jullien and Meyerbeer — some less than a month after their operas had been premiered in Europe.

Crystal Palace winner

In 1860, it took part in Enderby Jackson's pioneering competitions at Crystal Palace, winning the Sydenham contest playing a set of quadrilles by Jackson as well as their 'own-choice' of an arrangement of Verdi's 'Nabucco' overture.

The band is also believed to have performed what is regarded as one of the first original works written for the brass band medium — Joseph Parry's 'Tydfil Overture'.

The Cyfarthfa Band survived Crawshay's death in 1879 (such was his acknowledged infamy that the epitaph on the iron slab over his grave enigmatically reads 'God Forgive Me') and the end of the iron making, finally ceasing to exist just before the outbreak of the First World War.

The band is also believed to have performed what is regarded as one of the first original works written for the brass band medium — Joseph Parry's 'Tydfil Overture'4BR

Saved

Many of the original instruments as well as music folios were rescued from destruction by Professor Trevor Herbert after being stored for many years in the loft of the house.

Alongside trumpet player John Wallace much of the music has now been performed by the Wallace Collection.

In 1977 Tredegar Band performed as the Cyfarthfa Band in the acclaimed BBC Wales television series 'Off to Philadelphia in the Morning' playing on some of the instruments and wearing replica uniforms, as they marched past the steps of the mansion entrance.

It is hoped that the £50 million investment will enable up to 400,000 visitors a year to come and enjoy the castellated mansion and its attractions — including its collection surrounding the Cyfarthfa Band which is on display.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Reg Vardy

Reg Vardy provides musical cheer to support charity work

January 17 • The Reg Vardy Band has helped to raise nearly £1300 to assist the wonderful work of the local Pact House charity in providing essential help to families over the Christmas period.

Cyfarthfa

Multi million pound investment at home of famous Welsh band

January 17 • The home of one of the world's most famous brass bands is hoping to attract a £50 million investment to open its gates to 400,000 visitors a year.

Louis

Ultimate Big Band Toolkit launched

January 17 • Louis Dowdeswell and Callum Au launch a fantastic new guide to help players understand and perform in the Big Band genre — with 10% off for 4BR readers too!

Hepwroth Band

Hepworth starting to close in on fund raising target

January 17 • The Hepworth Band has been working hard to raise funds to help secure its musical future in the heart of its village.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

January 17 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top