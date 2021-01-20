Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 17th January
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm — 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm — 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm — 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm — 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm — 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 — Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm — 4pm
To enjoy:
Click this: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-17-january-2021/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Commonwealth March
William Rimmer
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Michael Antrobus (1978)
Academic Festive Overture op80
Johannes Brahms
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Elgar Howarth (2007)
Du Bist Die Ruh (You are my Life)
Schubert arr. Walter B. Hargreaves
Soloist: Alan Wycherley
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann (1990)
Angels
Robbie Williams & Guy Chambers arr. Steve Sykes
The Travelsphere Holiday Band
MD: Russell Gray (2001)
My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music
Richard Rogers arr. Ray Woodfield
Soloists: Tom Hutchinson, Christopher Turner, Darren Thomas, Seamus Gallagher
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2012)
Evocations No.2 — The Death of Don Quixote
Martin Ellerby
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts (2002)
The Cowboys Overture
John Williams arr. Steve Sykes
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Thomas Wyss (2005)
Valse Des Fleurs from the Nutcracker Suite
Tchaikovsky arr. Steven Verhaert
Belgian Brass Ensemble (2006)
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Francisco TaÂ¡rrega arr. Sandy Smith
Black Dyke Band
MD: Professor Nicholas Childs (2005)
Slaidburn
William Rimmer
Stocksbridge Band
MD: Derek Renshaw (1999)
I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady
Lerner and Loewe arr. J. Richards and Mark Freeh
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman (2009)
Vivat (Life)
Tom Davoren
Unite the Union (City of Sheffield)
MD: Derek Renshaw (2012)
Amazing Grace
John Newton arr. William Himes
Trinity Girls Brass Band
MD: Stuart Barton (2006)
Time and Eternity
Ivor Bosanko
Soloists Peggy Thomas & Shaun Thomas
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: William Himes (2015)
Main Theme from Air Force One
Jerry Goldsmith arr: Darrol Barry
Oberaarguaer Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht (2005)
Kiwi Dragon
Matthew Hall
Soloist: Byron Newton
Wellington Brass Band 10 piece ensemble
MD: David Bremner (2014)
Harmonious Brassmen
Handel arr. Mike Hopkinson
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington (1993)
King Solomon's Mines
Rodney Newton
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2009)
MacArthur Park
Jimmy Webb arr. Alan Catherall
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton (2012)
Corner Flag — March
James Howe
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer (1979)
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Enjoy the showâ€¦