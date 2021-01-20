Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great brass band music from the Yorkshire heartlands with Chris Helme — including a great football march called the 'Corner Flag'...

Sunday Bandstand: 17th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm — 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm — 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm — 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm — 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm — 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm — 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 — Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm — 4pm

To enjoy:

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Commonwealth March

William Rimmer

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Michael Antrobus (1978)



Academic Festive Overture op80

Johannes Brahms

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Elgar Howarth (2007)



Du Bist Die Ruh (You are my Life)

Schubert arr. Walter B. Hargreaves

Soloist: Alan Wycherley

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann (1990)



Angels

Robbie Williams & Guy Chambers arr. Steve Sykes

The Travelsphere Holiday Band

MD: Russell Gray (2001)



My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music

Richard Rogers arr. Ray Woodfield

Soloists: Tom Hutchinson, Christopher Turner, Darren Thomas, Seamus Gallagher

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2012)



Evocations No.2 — The Death of Don Quixote

Martin Ellerby

Rothwell Temperance Band

MD: David Roberts (2002)



The Cowboys Overture

John Williams arr. Steve Sykes

Foden's Richardson Band

MD: Thomas Wyss (2005)



Valse Des Fleurs from the Nutcracker Suite

Tchaikovsky arr. Steven Verhaert

Belgian Brass Ensemble (2006)



Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Francisco TaÂ¡rrega arr. Sandy Smith

Black Dyke Band

MD: Professor Nicholas Childs (2005)



Slaidburn

William Rimmer

Stocksbridge Band

MD: Derek Renshaw (1999)



I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe arr. J. Richards and Mark Freeh

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman (2009)



Vivat (Life)

Tom Davoren

Unite the Union (City of Sheffield)

MD: Derek Renshaw (2012)



Amazing Grace

John Newton arr. William Himes

Trinity Girls Brass Band

MD: Stuart Barton (2006)



Time and Eternity

Ivor Bosanko

Soloists Peggy Thomas & Shaun Thomas

Chicago Staff Band (USA)

BM: William Himes (2015)



Main Theme from Air Force One

Jerry Goldsmith arr: Darrol Barry

Oberaarguaer Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht (2005)



Kiwi Dragon

Matthew Hall

Soloist: Byron Newton

Wellington Brass Band 10 piece ensemble

MD: David Bremner (2014)



Harmonious Brassmen

Handel arr. Mike Hopkinson

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Allan Withington (1993)



King Solomon's Mines

Rodney Newton

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2009)



MacArthur Park

Jimmy Webb arr. Alan Catherall

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Frank Renton (2012)



Corner Flag — March

James Howe

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer (1979)



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



Enjoy the show…