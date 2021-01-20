                 

Trumpeter celebrates beating Maestro Messi

Asier Villalibre Molina certainly gave a performance to remember against FC Barcelona...

Bilbao
  Asier Villalibre Molina.showed off both his goal scoring and trumpet skills during and after the game

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

        

If you have waited to win only your second top flight trophy since 1985, and against famous rivals with a world renowned star in their ranks, what better way to celebrate victory with an impromptu trumpet performance from one of your own players instead?

Star trumpeter

This wasn't a brass band enjoying a rare moment in the winner's enclosure however, but Athletic Bilbao, one of Spain's top level La Liga teams — and the star trumpeter was their 23 year old forward Asier Villalibre Molina.

It followed the team's sensational victory over favourites Barcelona in the Spanish Super-Cup, with Asier showing off his skills in the middle of pitch surrounded by fellow players and staff.

Earlier Villalibre had scored a last minute equaliser to send the game into extra time, where Barcelona's famous Argentine maestro, Lionel Messi was shown a red card for kicking out at him.

Bit different

It was only the third time Athletic Bilbao, who were formed in 1898 and last won La Liga in 1984, have won the Supercopa de Espana — so you can understand why the celebrations were a bit different from the usual tuneless chant of 'Championes, Championes, Ole, Ole, Ole!'.

there seems to be no brass band precedent set in the UK, although many years ago the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Steve Sutton, who was a handy baritone player, was a member of the team that won the League Cup4BR

Forest baritone

After some 4BR research, there seems to be no brass band precedent set in the UK, although many years ago the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Steve Sutton, who was a handy baritone player, was a member of the team that won the League Cup.

However, it is highly unlikely that manager Brian Clough would have sanctioned him playing one of the team's 'anthems' on the sacred Wembley turf.

We do hope however that Lyon FC forward, Maxwell Cornet can really live up to his name after scoring a winning goal in the French FA Cup finalâ€¦

        

