Cory Euro defence comes under Parliamentary scrutiny

The ability of UK bands to head to Europe in future has been spotlighted in a recent Parliamentary debate on post-Brexit visa free touring.

  The band claimed the 2019 European title in Montreux

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

        

Politicians have asked questions of the UK Government into why they believe they have failed to protect the ability of musicians to enjoy visa-free touring in the European Union following Brexit.

A recent petition gained over 250,000 signatures to enable to a debate to take place in Parliament, whilst leading musicians such as Sir Elton John and Nicola Benedetti are among 110 artists who have signed an open letter demanding action be taken by the Government.

Cory Band

And for the first time in a Parliamentary debate on the topic, a question contained a reference to brass bands.

Labour MP, Alex Davies-Jones took the opportunity to ask the Government Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Caroline Dinenage, if she was aware how the situation could cause extensive problems for Cory Band if it was not satisfactorily resolved by the time they could hopefully defend its European Championship title.

The Pontypridd MP stated that the Minister may not have been aware that the band was the current European champion and that in order the defend their title and to undertake concerts and workshops, each member of the band would require a visa and work permit, despite them being an amateur organisation.

Burden

She believed that it would, "undoubtedly add an additional financial and administrative burden that could be avoided."

She asked "What discussion has the Minister had to ensure that brass bands from across the UK can continue to fly the flag for us in Europe without this bureaucracy?"

Clarity

In response, the Minister said that "â€¦she wasn't aware of her band", but "wished them the very best of luck in their endeavours to defend their fantastic title."

However, she did add: "If the tour they are going on is not paid by the individual venues they are visiting then they may not be an issue here, so this is something that they would discuss with some of the individual member states to get clarity on this."

Speak further

Constructively, she concluded by adding that she was, "very happy to speak to her further about it."

Alex Davies-Jones later stated on her Twitter page: "Those who know me will know that brass bands are close to my heart"(her father is the former Cory Band Manager Austin Davies) and confirmed that she would be "taking her up on her offer of a meeting ASAP and will ensure representatives from all nations of the UK are present too."

Caroline Julia Dinenage, Lady Lancaster of Kimbolton is the MP for Gosport in Hampshire, which contains the Gosport Solent Band.

She believed that it would, "undoubtedly add an additional financial and administrative burden that could be avoided"Labour MP, Alex Davies-Jones

EU offer

Earlier in the week she said that the EU "very broad" offer "would not have been compatible with the government's manifesto commitment to take back control of our borders", although "the door is open" if the EU was willing to consider the UK's proposals to reach an agreement for musicians.

You can see the question and answer at:

https://www.facebook.com/AlexDaviesJonesMP/videos/953358938743906

        

