Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests cancelled

The understandable decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests.

It has been confirmed that the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests have been cancelled.

Considerations over the ongoing legal restrictions, regulations and guidelines that would directly affect both performers and the general public have formed the basis of the immensely difficult decision taken by the organisers to cancel the events which were to have taken place on Friday 28th May.

Statement

A statement given to 4BR from Bob Rodgers, Chair of Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday outlined the reasons.

"It is with great regret that the Saddleworth and Oldham Group of Whit Friday Band Contests, with the backing of Oldham Council Officers, have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event on 28th May.

Having taken into account the current and projected situation regarding Covid19, they are of the opinion that it would be irresponsible to stage this year's contests.

Vaccine protection will not be complete and an organised gathering of people, whilst in various stage of protection, would be considered foolhardy and dangerous.

We must support all the emergency services that have enough problems without our event adding to the extra burden."

We must support all the emergency services that have enough problems without our event adding to the extra burden Saddleworth and Oldham Group of Whit Friday Band Contests

Advertisement

Covid-19 safe

The statement added: "We have also taken into consideration the fact that bands will have had little or no chance to rehearse and to travel in a 'Covid safe' manner would be impossible.

It was never anticipated this pandemic would last so long, but hopefully we can get back to something like normality in time for 10th June 2022."

No decision has yet been taken by the Tameside & District organisers.