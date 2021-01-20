                 

*
banner

News

Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests cancelled

The understandable decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests.

Whit Friday
  No Whit start either in 2021 in Saddleworth & Oldham District

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

        

It has been confirmed that the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests have been cancelled.

Considerations over the ongoing legal restrictions, regulations and guidelines that would directly affect both performers and the general public have formed the basis of the immensely difficult decision taken by the organisers to cancel the events which were to have taken place on Friday 28th May.

Statement

A statement given to 4BR from Bob Rodgers, Chair of Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday outlined the reasons.

"It is with great regret that the Saddleworth and Oldham Group of Whit Friday Band Contests, with the backing of Oldham Council Officers, have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event on 28th May.

Having taken into account the current and projected situation regarding Covid19, they are of the opinion that it would be irresponsible to stage this year's contests.

Vaccine protection will not be complete and an organised gathering of people, whilst in various stage of protection, would be considered foolhardy and dangerous.

We must support all the emergency services that have enough problems without our event adding to the extra burden."

We must support all the emergency services that have enough problems without our event adding to the extra burdenSaddleworth and Oldham Group of Whit Friday Band Contests

Covid-19 safe

The statement added: "We have also taken into consideration the fact that bands will have had little or no chance to rehearse and to travel in a 'Covid safe' manner would be impossible.

It was never anticipated this pandemic would last so long, but hopefully we can get back to something like normality in time for 10th June 2022."

No decision has yet been taken by the Tameside & District organisers.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBNZ

New Zealand Youth ready for live streamed concert

January 20 • There is a wonderful chance to enjoy a live brass band concert on Thursday — although you will need to be up early with a cup of coffee...

sAVE OUR bANDS

Save Our Brass Bands campaign tops £140,000 with extra BBE support available

January 20 • Fund raising campaign hits £140,000 as BBE announces extra help to bands in need.

Whit Friday

Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests cancelled

January 20 • The understandable decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests.

European

Cory Euro defence comes under Parliamentary scrutiny

January 20 • The ability of UK bands to head to Europe in future has been spotlighted in a recent Parliamentary debate on post-Brexit visa free touring.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Chadderton Band

January 17 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top