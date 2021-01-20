                 

*
banner

News

Save Our Brass Bands campaign tops £140,000 with extra BBE support available

Fund raising campaign hits £140,000 as BBE announces extra help to bands in need.

sAVE OUR bANDS
  The successful campaign is being backed by BBE's own Emergency Fund

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

        

72 band projects have benefited from over £140,000 of fund raising financial thanks to the success of the Brass Bands England backed #SaveOurBrassBands campaign.

Milestone

It's another impressive milestone, and one that has given bands a vital financial lifeline during the restrictions imposed on their activities during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

As of 19th January, the total stood at £140, 539, raised through 2,769 supporters of 72 projects nationwide.

To encourage support bands have been offering various rewards to donors. One of them is the Maltby Miners Welfare Band, which has been recording bespoke virtual performances for supporters to enjoy remotely.

Emergency Fund

Brass Bands England has also pointed out that its own Emergency Fund remains open with over £7,000 currently available to organisations in need.

Individual bands are eligible to apply for support with ongoing costs such as rent, insurance and staff payments. Applicants are also offered bespoke support in governance and funding as part of a wider band triage process offered by BBE.

They will help work with bands on a business plan to ensure that funds generate short-term impact as well as contribute to the ongoing financial health of the organisation. The band triage offer is free to BBE member bands that need it.

Change in motion

Alex Parker, BBE's Relationship and Partnership Development Manager, told 4BR: "The Brass Band Emergency Fund isn't just about plugging a short-term financial hole.

Our band triage sessions can ensure that all areas of band management, such as governance and fundraising are all pointing towards a sustainable future for a band."

He added: "We hope that these micro-grants from our emergency pot can help set these changes in motion, so that bands are in a good position to get back to in-person banding when it's safe to do so."

BBE stated that the total Save Our Brass Bands fundraising figure is set to increase further as more bands complete their fundraising campaigns.

Brass Bands England has also pointed out that its own Emergency Fund remains open with over £7,000 currently available to organisations in need4BR

To support

To support a band please visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands.
The Brass Band Emergency Fund is awarded on a rolling basis while funds are available.

Bands wishing to apply should contact sarah@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBNZ

New Zealand Youth ready for live streamed concert

January 20 • There is a wonderful chance to enjoy a live brass band concert on Thursday — although you will need to be up early with a cup of coffee...

sAVE OUR bANDS

Save Our Brass Bands campaign tops £140,000 with extra BBE support available

January 20 • Fund raising campaign hits £140,000 as BBE announces extra help to bands in need.

Whit Friday

Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday contests cancelled

January 20 • The understandable decision has been made to cancel the 2021 Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday band contests.

European

Cory Euro defence comes under Parliamentary scrutiny

January 20 • The ability of UK bands to head to Europe in future has been spotlighted in a recent Parliamentary debate on post-Brexit visa free touring.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Chadderton Band

January 17 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top