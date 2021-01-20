Fund raising campaign hits £140,000 as BBE announces extra help to bands in need.

72 band projects have benefited from over £140,000 of fund raising financial thanks to the success of the Brass Bands England backed #SaveOurBrassBands campaign.

Milestone

It's another impressive milestone, and one that has given bands a vital financial lifeline during the restrictions imposed on their activities during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

As of 19th January, the total stood at £140, 539, raised through 2,769 supporters of 72 projects nationwide.

To encourage support bands have been offering various rewards to donors. One of them is the Maltby Miners Welfare Band, which has been recording bespoke virtual performances for supporters to enjoy remotely.

Emergency Fund

Brass Bands England has also pointed out that its own Emergency Fund remains open with over £7,000 currently available to organisations in need.

Individual bands are eligible to apply for support with ongoing costs such as rent, insurance and staff payments. Applicants are also offered bespoke support in governance and funding as part of a wider band triage process offered by BBE.

They will help work with bands on a business plan to ensure that funds generate short-term impact as well as contribute to the ongoing financial health of the organisation. The band triage offer is free to BBE member bands that need it.

Change in motion

Alex Parker, BBE's Relationship and Partnership Development Manager, told 4BR: "The Brass Band Emergency Fund isn't just about plugging a short-term financial hole.

Our band triage sessions can ensure that all areas of band management, such as governance and fundraising are all pointing towards a sustainable future for a band."

He added: "We hope that these micro-grants from our emergency pot can help set these changes in motion, so that bands are in a good position to get back to in-person banding when it's safe to do so."

BBE stated that the total Save Our Brass Bands fundraising figure is set to increase further as more bands complete their fundraising campaigns.

Brass Bands England has also pointed out that its own Emergency Fund remains open with over £7,000 currently available to organisations in need 4BR

Advertisement

To support

To support a band please visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands.

The Brass Band Emergency Fund is awarded on a rolling basis while funds are available.

Bands wishing to apply should contact sarah@bbe.org.uk