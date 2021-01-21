                 

*
banner

News

And I'm feelin' good...

The world's number 1 ranked band has once again reached out to players from across the globe to provide a feel good factor with their latest virtual training day.

Cory
  And I'm feelin' good...

Thursday, 21 January 2021

        

The Cory Band continued to reach out to all corners of the banding globe with their latest project.

Led by MD, Philip Harper, the 'Virtual Brass & Percussion Day' on Saturday 16th January proved to be a huge success. 57 participants aged from 11 to over 70 from the UK and Europe to Canada and the Far East, enjoyed playing alongside their online tutors Tom Hutchinson, Ailsa Russell, Chris Thomas, Steve Kane, Simon Howell, Steve Jones.

It was a full day of interactive activity — with warm-ups, two sectional and three full band rehearsals, two mini concerts and even a quiz — won by the brain-box trombones.

The music worked on included Philip Sparke's 'Malvern Suite' and Sousa's rousing 'Washington Post' — rather appropriate given the news of the new President being inaugurated in the USA.

Diverse group

Talking about the day Philip told 4BR: "As the pandemic continues to severely limit opportunities for live music, we were delighted to be able to offer another of our 'virtual' days, and pleased to have such a diverse group of participants from all over the world join us in some intensive online music-making.

We picked two wonderfully joyful pieces and it was great to be able to work on these with everyone alongside Cory tutors giving expert guidance on all aspects of playing."

Hopefully we'll be back to delivering these types of days in person soon, but for now we enjoyed meeting and making music in this virtual way!Philip Harper

Chat back

He added: "During the break times we threw all the mics open and just had a good old-fashioned banding chat, with many members of Cory Band dropping in to join the conversation.

We ended with a feel-good film music quiz and the trombones proved themselves to be the section of the day — who would have thought it?!

Hopefully we'll be back to delivering these types of days in person soon, but for now we enjoyed meeting and making music in this virtual way!"

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Escoffrey

New President for PRS

January 21 • Award winning singer and composer Michelle Escoffrey has been appointed President of the PRS Members' Council.

Besson

Prestige offer hits the mark at Band Supplies

January 21 • If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige or Sovereign cornet — then a £1,000 minimum part exchange deal from Band Supplies then there is still time to give your playing an extra boost this January.

BBE

New appointments at Brass Bands England

January 21 • The challenges of the digital future for brass bands will come under the focus of a new Training Resource Coordinator and Marketing, Communications and PR Manager at BBE.

Lalnrug

Making the criminals pay...

January 21 • Royal Buckley and Llanrug Silver in north Wales are looking for your support to ensure they get a share of their local Police Commissioner's Fund.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Chadderton Band

January 17 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top