  And I'm feelin' good...

The world's number 1 ranked band has once again reached out to players from across the globe to provide a feel good factor with their latest virtual training day.

Led by MD, Philip Harper, the 'Virtual Brass & Percussion Day' on Saturday 16th January proved to be a huge success. 57 participants aged from 11 to over 70 from the UK and Europe to Canada and the Far East, enjoyed playing alongside their online tutors Tom Hutchinson, Ailsa Russell, Chris Thomas, Steve Kane, Simon Howell, Steve Jones.

It was a full day of interactive activity — with warm-ups, two sectional and three full band rehearsals, two mini concerts and even a quiz — won by the brain-box trombones.

The music worked on included Philip Sparke's 'Malvern Suite' and Sousa's rousing 'Washington Post' — rather appropriate given the news of the new President being inaugurated in the USA.

Diverse group

Talking about the day Philip told 4BR: "As the pandemic continues to severely limit opportunities for live music, we were delighted to be able to offer another of our 'virtual' days, and pleased to have such a diverse group of participants from all over the world join us in some intensive online music-making.

We picked two wonderfully joyful pieces and it was great to be able to work on these with everyone alongside Cory tutors giving expert guidance on all aspects of playing."

Hopefully we'll be back to delivering these types of days in person soon, but for now we enjoyed meeting and making music in this virtual way! Philip Harper

Chat back

He added: "During the break times we threw all the mics open and just had a good old-fashioned banding chat, with many members of Cory Band dropping in to join the conversation.

We ended with a feel-good film music quiz and the trombones proved themselves to be the section of the day — who would have thought it?!

