Making the criminals pay...

Royal Buckley and Llanrug Silver in north Wales are looking for your support to ensure they get a share of their local Police Commissioner's Fund.

  The bands are hoping to get funding from the fund to invest in youth development

Thursday, 21 January 2021

        

Two north Wales bands are hoping to gain support so that they can benefit from proceeds that are to be distributed from the 'Your Community, Your Choice' scheme.

It distributes money from the Police Commissioner's Fund — which itself is funded by money raised by the courts following legal proceedings against criminals, and which is then redirected to organisations or projects that benefit the local community.

Critical importance

The funding is proving to be of critical importance for bands — with both Royal Buckley Town Band and Llanrug both hoping to benefit in the latest round.

Royal Buckley is one of Wales' oldest brass bands and has served its community for nearly 200 years. Core to its future is the investment it makes in youth, and although Covid-19 has seriously disrupted this process the band would like to use funds to re-establish a junior band, enabling them to provide musical education and enjoyment to future generations of players.

You can vote for them to get help in the Flintshire Area nominees at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCYC21?fbclid=IwAR3GX21Yiu6GjeDPe7bOL2pwpVYl8CmB1MvLfejsgGIL1faa6Y2x1dgZhP0

Llanrug Silver Band is also aiming to invest further in a youth/junior band for the young people in the area.

Funding will enable the band create an exciting opportunity with the purchase of instruments and equipment that many young people may not be in a position to afford. The band will also provide tutorial and mentoring sessions that will support the development of the Youth Band and the young people themselves and be seen as valuable asset to their community.

You can vote for them to get help in the Gwynedd Area nominees at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCYC21?fbclid=IwAR3GX21Yiu6GjeDPe7bOL2pwpVYl8CmB1MvLfejsgGIL1faa6Y2x1dgZhP0

These awards are important because the community decide where the money can best be spentPolice Commissioner

Important awards

Speaking about the scheme, the Police Commissioner stated: "These awards are important because the community decide where the money can best be spent.

A lot of what we fund is aimed at providing something for young people to get involved with in their spare time, rather than being tempted to commit crime or indulge in anti-social behaviour.

Small community groups can do a great deal to make communities safer, reduce crime and reduce re-offending."

        

