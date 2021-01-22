                 

Duguid returns for second Regency era

Alan Duguid returns to Regent Brass for a second time as Musical Director.

Duguid
  Alan Duguid returns to Regent Brass for a second stint as Musical Director

Friday, 22 January 2021

        

Alan Duguid has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Regent Brass

The experienced conductor and composer attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama and will take up the role with immediate effect.

Second spell

Having worked with a number of UK and overseas bands, it will mark a return to the rostrum he occupied from 2006-2013 where he presided over a very successful period which saw Regent rise to the Championship Section and be crowned 2013 London & Southern Counties Champion.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicator member is the Director of Music at St Ignatius College in Enfield as well as MD of Enfield Brass Band and the City of London Symphonic Winds.

Delighted

He told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be rekindling my association with Regent Brass, a band with which I hold many fond memories.

I'm looking forward to working with the players in developing the organisation going forward."

I'm delighted to be rekindling my association with Regent Brass, a band with which I hold many fond memoriesAlan Duguid

Perfect choice

In response, Band Chairman, Neil Rossiter, added: "We welcome Alan back. He's the perfect choice to develop the band after an unprecedented break in rehearsals."

He added: "As a Geneva Partner Group Band we are ambitious and forward looking in pursuing an ambitious and eclectic programme of musical activity and we are sure Alan will boost our ambitions in these areas as well as one the contest stage when we do eventually return."

        

