                 

*
banner

News

Shepherd looks for new flock

The Shepherd Group Brass Band is offering a warm welcome to anyone who wants to join them for some great Zoom rehearsals.

Shepherd Group
  The band offers a warm welcome to join them for a Zoom blow through

Monday, 25 January 2021

        

The Shepherd Group Band recently opened their virtual door to the local banding community.

Having returned to virtual practice on three evenings per week via Zoom, the organisation has now invited local bands and friends to join their online rehearsals.

Warm welcome

MD Richard Wilton told 4BR: "Having started Zoom rehearsals for four of our bands, I had the idea to invite our friends from local bands in and around our community.

Now more than ever, our local band families must pull together; our survival is counting on it.

We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivatedShepherd Group Brass Band

Get in touch

He added: "Several players have taken the opportunity to join us on a Wednesday evening during our Concert Band rehearsal, where we have been enjoying working on Christopher Bond's 'Neverland'.

We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivated."

Anyone wishing to join our virtual rehearsals should get in touch with the band as soon as possible via their Facebook page.

        

TAGS: Shepherd Group

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

jAMES sCOTT

Adjudicators lead tributes to James Scott

January 25 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators have led the tributes to James Scott following his death at the age of 95.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke opens doors for Virtual Brass Day

January 25 • Brass players across the world can join Prof Nicholas Childs and Queensbury stars for a great Virtual Brass Day in March.

BBWales

Wales to ask for Euro guidance from UK Minister

January 25 • Brass Bands Wales will joined by representatives from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to seek guidance from the UK Government on future European travel for brass bands.

Childs

Menai Bridge enjoys Queensbury connection

January 25 • Members of Band Pres Porthaethwy/Menai Bridge recently enjoyed an inspirational chat with Nicholas and Alison Childs.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top