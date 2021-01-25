Shepherd looks for new flock

The Shepherd Group Band recently opened their virtual door to the local banding community.
Having returned to virtual practice on three evenings per week via Zoom, the organisation has now invited local bands and friends to join their online rehearsals.
Warm welcome
MD Richard Wilton told 4BR: "Having started Zoom rehearsals for four of our bands, I had the idea to invite our friends from local bands in and around our community.
Now more than ever, our local band families must pull together; our survival is counting on it.
We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivatedShepherd Group Brass Band
Get in touch
He added: "Several players have taken the opportunity to join us on a Wednesday evening during our Concert Band rehearsal, where we have been enjoying working on Christopher Bond's 'Neverland'.
We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivated."
Anyone wishing to join our virtual rehearsals should get in touch with the band as soon as possible via their Facebook page.