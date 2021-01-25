Shepherd looks for new flock

The Shepherd Group Brass Band is offering a warm welcome to anyone who wants to join them for some great Zoom rehearsals.

The Shepherd Group Band recently opened their virtual door to the local banding community.

Having returned to virtual practice on three evenings per week via Zoom, the organisation has now invited local bands and friends to join their online rehearsals.

Warm welcome

MD Richard Wilton told 4BR: "Having started Zoom rehearsals for four of our bands, I had the idea to invite our friends from local bands in and around our community.

Now more than ever, our local band families must pull together; our survival is counting on it.

We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivated Shepherd Group Brass Band

Advertisement

Get in touch

He added: "Several players have taken the opportunity to join us on a Wednesday evening during our Concert Band rehearsal, where we have been enjoying working on Christopher Bond's 'Neverland'.

We look forward to many more local brass players joining us in the near future, keeping North Yorkshire's thriving banding scene motivated."

Anyone wishing to join our virtual rehearsals should get in touch with the band as soon as possible via their Facebook page.