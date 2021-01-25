                 

*
Wales to ask for Euro guidance from UK Minister

Brass Bands Wales will joined by representatives from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to seek guidance from the UK Government on future European travel for brass bands.

BBWales
Monday, 25 January 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru | Brass Bands Wales is to meet with Caroline Dinenage MP, the UK Government Minister of State for Digital & Culture.

Chair, Andrew Jones will be joined by representatives of Brass Band England, the Scottish Brass Band Association and the Northern Ireland Band Association.

They will focus on the issues surrounding potential obstacles imposed on visa free cultural work and travel permits for brass bands and its amateur and professional musicians following the UKs departure from the EU.

Parliamentary question

The issue, with a focus on the potential additional levels of bureaucracy that would be faced by Cory Band in any future defence of their European Championship title, was initially raised in a parliamentary question by the Labour MP for Pontypridd, Alex Davies-Jones.

Although the Minister did not know the specifics of whether or not it would affect Cory or other representative UK bands, she offered to meet with representatives to explore the issues further.

This has now been formalised with representatives meeting the Minister in virtual conference on Thursday 11th February.

It is so far unclear what impact the new regulations will have on brass bands, not only for attending competitions, but also undertaking concert tours and exchange visits.

In conjunction with our UK counterparts, we aim to ensure that brass bands will once again be able to perform overseas, with the minimum amount of bureaucracy and expenseAndrew Jones

Voice of Wales

Andrew Jones, Chair of Brass Bands Wales' Steering Group told 4BR: "Brass Bands Wales is grateful to Alex Davies-Jones for raising this issue in Parliament and for the opportunity to engage with the Minister and make the voice of Welsh brass bands heard.

In conjunction with our UK counterparts, we aim to ensure that brass bands will once again be able to perform overseas, with the minimum amount of bureaucracy and expense."

You can hear the question that was raised in the House of Commons here: https://twitter.com/AlexDaviesJones/status/1351606602407809031?s=20

Any questions

Brass Bands Wales invites any members of the brass band community with concerns on the matter to get in touch via email at info@brassbands.wales or via their social media channels.

        

