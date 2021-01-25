                 

Black Dyke opens doors for Virtual Brass Day

Brass players across the world can join Prof Nicholas Childs and Queensbury stars for a great Virtual Brass Day in March.

Black Dyke
  The virtual day offers the chance to work alongside friends across the world

Monday, 25 January 2021

        

Black Dyke Band has announced details of its forthcoming Virtual Brass Day.

The Queensbury band will welcome brass players from all corners of the globe to the day-long event on Saturday 27th March.

Inspirational challenges

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, it's aimed at providing players of Grade 5 level (or equivalent) a high intensity series of inspirational musical challenges balanced to offer the opportunity to improve all aspects of your playing alongside like minded brass band friends across the world.

Joining Prof Childs will be a star studded line-up of Black Dyke tutors — Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

Packed day

The Virtual Brass Day will be packed with masterclass workshops, soloist spotlight, sectional and full band rehearsals alongside plenty of fun with a quiz and the opportunity to enjoy highlights from one of Black Dyke's memorable historic concerts.

Workshops including 'Motivation & Practice Techniques in the challenges of a pandemic', 'Tips from the Principals', and 'Performance Technique'.
The Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day costs just £35 per person and included is a full Zoom recording of the day.

Looking forward

Speaking to 4BR, Prof Childs said: "We're really looking forward to putting on this exciting event. The aim is to join together to work hard with fun to improve your overall playing.

There is something for everyone and its a wonderful opportunity to find out more about the Black Dyke ethos of making the most of your talents.

We've a remarkable base of fans and supporters across the world and this is our chance to offer them the opportunity to be part of the Black Dyke family."

Book your place

To book your place contact Course Administrator
Alison Childs alison4horn@btinternet.com Mob: +44 (0)7802 771735

Saturday 27th March:


Day Schedule (All times are UK GMT)

8.45am: Welcome and Registration
9.00am: Introductions and warm-up (Richard Marshall)
9.15am: Sectionals No.1 with tutors

10.15am: Morning Break

10.30am: Full Band Rehearsal No.1 with Prof. Nick
11.30 am: Motivation & Practice Techniques with Brett Baker
12.00 noon: Musical Quiz with Matthew Routley

12.30pm — 1.15pm: Lunch whilst enjoying the British Bandsman 125th Anniversary concert

1.15pm: Sectionals No.2 with tutors
2.00pm: Full Band rehearsal No.2 with Prof. Nick
2.45pm: Improving your Technique with Richard Marshall
3.15pm: Soloist Spotlight: Daniel Thomas, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Richard Marshall

3.45pm: Break

4.00pm: Meet the Legends — Q & A session
4.30pm: Virtual Concert Performance
5.00pm: Good-byes

        

