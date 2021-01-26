Get inspired by Felix and the French horn

The internationally renowned French horn player Felix Klieser will be giving a free online masterclass later this week.

There is the opportunity for brass band players to widen their appreciation as well as musical knowledge of French horn playing for free this week.

Inspire

The internationally renowned Felix Klieser will be giving a free online masterclass as part of the University of West of England's 'Inspire' series.

It has been organised by Steven G Legge, Senior Lecturer in Classical & Jazz Music Enrichment who told 4BR: "Felix is a soloist who has travelled extensively including tours to Austria, Italy, Switzerland and South Africa.

He is an ambassador for the One-Hand Musical Instrument Trust OHMI and has recently released a recording of the four Mozart 'Horn Concertos' to rave reviews.



He is a fascinating world class musicians and I hope brass band players will take the opportunity to learn something from him."

Date and time

The masterclass takes place on Wednesday 24th February (6.00pm-8.00pm)

To register free to attend): https://gck.fm/fgbhr