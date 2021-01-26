                 

*
banner

News

Aldbourne youth gain glimpse into possible Army future

Musician Robinson-Plain of the Band of the Household Cavalry was the inspirational guest on the Aldbourne Youth Band's recent Zoom get together.

Alburne
  On Christmas Day, the trumpet player and former Chethams pupil was seen outside Windsor Castle

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

        

The young players of Aldbourne Youth Band recently enjoyed the opportunity of linking up through Zoom with Musician Robinson-Plain of the Band of the Household Cavalry.

Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day, the trumpet player and former Chethams pupil was seen outside Windsor Castle playing the 'National Anthem' which heralded the annual 'Queen's Speech'.

Musician Robinson- Plain spoke to the youngsters about how she loved her posting and spoke with great enthusiasm of her life as a British Army musician and the extra opportunities it offered.

The youngsters, aged from 9 — 16, were full of great questions — including whether or not she has meet Her Majesty and if she had ever fallen off her horse! The answer was no to both.

Maybe in a few years one of our youngsters may be gracing our screens performing with the Band of the Household Cavalry!Musical Director, Janet Roe

Engaging

Musical Director, Janet Roe told 4BR: "It was an engaging session enjoyed by all and probably prompted one or two youngsters to consider a career as a military musician.

The band has a rich heritage of members and former conductors serving and who have served in the Armed forces as musicians.

Maybe in a few years one of our youngsters may be gracing our screens performing with the Band of the Household Cavalry!"

During the lockdown period the Aldbourne Youth Band has also been able to collaborate with conductor, Glyn Williams, in producing two distanced recordings.

        

TAGS: Aldbourne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kerr

Besson sign up inspirational euph talent

January 26 • Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are the latest high profile signings to the Besson stable of performance artists.

Krohnengen

Digital delights for Krohnengen winners

January 26 • There was an annual awards night with a difference for members of Krohnengen Band to enjoy this year...

SBBA

Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival goes online

January 26 • The 2021 qualifying events and final will be held online this year.

Alburne

Aldbourne youth gain glimpse into possible Army future

January 26 • Musician Robinson-Plain of the Band of the Household Cavalry was the inspirational guest on the Aldbourne Youth Band's recent Zoom get together.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top