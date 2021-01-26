Aldbourne youth gain glimpse into possible Army future

Musician Robinson-Plain of the Band of the Household Cavalry was the inspirational guest on the Aldbourne Youth Band's recent Zoom get together.

Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day, the trumpet player and former Chethams pupil was seen outside Windsor Castle playing the 'National Anthem' which heralded the annual 'Queen's Speech'.

Musician Robinson- Plain spoke to the youngsters about how she loved her posting and spoke with great enthusiasm of her life as a British Army musician and the extra opportunities it offered.

The youngsters, aged from 9 — 16, were full of great questions — including whether or not she has meet Her Majesty and if she had ever fallen off her horse! The answer was no to both.

Engaging

Musical Director, Janet Roe told 4BR: "It was an engaging session enjoyed by all and probably prompted one or two youngsters to consider a career as a military musician.

The band has a rich heritage of members and former conductors serving and who have served in the Armed forces as musicians.

Maybe in a few years one of our youngsters may be gracing our screens performing with the Band of the Household Cavalry!"

During the lockdown period the Aldbourne Youth Band has also been able to collaborate with conductor, Glyn Williams, in producing two distanced recordings.

