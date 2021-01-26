                 

Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival goes online

The 2021 qualifying events and final will be held online this year.

SBBA
  The events will be held online this year

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that its 'Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival' will take on a different format for 2021 due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

The preliminary qualifying rounds and final will be staged as virtual events, whilst individual area qualifier competitions are being replaced by two online regional events.

Broadcasts

The first will be broadcast on the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) YouTube channel and Facebook page on Saturday 27th February for entries from Fife, East and Northern Counties Associations.

The following day (28th February) will accommodate entries from the West, South West and Borders.

There will be three age categories: 12 & under, 16 & under and 21 & under. Four qualifiers from each association in each of these three age categories will progress to the final on Saturday 13 March.

Video entries

Mentors will provide soloists with an assessment of their performance. For the first qualifying event, these are Jamie McVicar and Sandy Coffin. For the second qualifier, Charles (Chick) Keenan and Craig Anderson will provide the feedback.

Entrants are requested to submit video recordings of their solos, with or without accompaniment, to education officer John Boax at sbbaeducation@gmail.com by 14th February 2021.

Review

The assessors will review the entries over a two-week period after that date and the finalists will be confirmed on the day of their regional competition. The final will be broadcast on the SBBA YouTube channel and Facebook page on the Saturday 13th March.

Soloists with accompaniments and ensembles must ensure that social distancing remains in place at all times during their recordings.

Opportunity

SBBA vice president Ann Murray told 4BR: "While it's not ideal holding these events as virtual experiences, it does give those entrants who would normally have difficulty travelling to their area competitions and the final the opportunity to take part."

There will be no cost of entry thanks to the support of Creative Scotland.

Enter

Entry forms for the solo and ensemble competitions can be downloaded via the Scottish Brass Band Association website at:
https://www.sbba.org.uk/news/5972/update-solo-championships-entry-deadline-is-extended

        

