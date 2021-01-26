                 

*
banner

News

Besson sign up inspirational euph talent

Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are the latest high profile signings to the Besson stable of performance artists.

Kerr
  Chris Shanks and Scott Kerr are leading players and educators

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

        

Besson has welcomed two new high profile euphonium signings to its international stable of artist performers.

Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are regarded as two of Scotland's leading performers as well as being inspirational educators determined to nurture future generations of brass players.

Delighted

Buffet Crampon UK & Ireland Sales Manager Euan Meikle told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome Chris and Scott to the Besson family.

We believe they will be inspirational ambassadors in both the brass band and education communities, especially in connecting to the next generation of performers.

Scott and Chris share the Besson ethos, have a wonderful working dynamic and are driven to support others on their musical journey. We are really looking forward to a strong relationship and exciting ventures in the future with them and especially with the new innovative projects that they will creating."

We believe they will be inspirational ambassadors in both the brass band and education communities, especially in connecting to the next generation of performersBesson

Graduates

Scott Kerr is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with passion for education and music. He is a principal teacher in Clydebank High School and is the solo euphonium of Whitburn Band.

He has also performed as solo euphonium with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, European Youth Brass Band as well as the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Flanders Symphony Orchestra.

Chris Shanks studied at the Royal Academy of Music & Drama and is currently Faculty Head of Music and Drama at John Paul Academy in Glasgow.

He has been solo euphonium with Bellshill Salvation Army Band and has featured as guest soloist in the UK, Europe and USA. He is also the conductor of the West Scotland Divisional Youth Band and Household Troops Band. Chris is due to attend the renowned Star Lake Music School as a conductor/tutor in the USA in 2021.

He is also a respected adjudicator for the Scottish Concert Band Festival as well as having played with many of the top concert bands in the UK.

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kerr

Besson sign up inspirational euph talent

January 26 • Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are the latest high profile signings to the Besson stable of performance artists.

Krohnengen

Digital delights for Krohnengen winners

January 26 • There was an annual awards night with a difference for members of Krohnengen Band to enjoy this year...

SBBA

Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival goes online

January 26 • The 2021 qualifying events and final will be held online this year.

Alburne

Aldbourne youth gain glimpse into possible Army future

January 26 • Musician Robinson-Plain of the Band of the Household Cavalry was the inspirational guest on the Aldbourne Youth Band's recent Zoom get together.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top