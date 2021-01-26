Besson sign up inspirational euph talent

Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are the latest high profile signings to the Besson stable of performance artists.

Besson has welcomed two new high profile euphonium signings to its international stable of artist performers.

Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are regarded as two of Scotland's leading performers as well as being inspirational educators determined to nurture future generations of brass players.

Delighted

Buffet Crampon UK & Ireland Sales Manager Euan Meikle told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome Chris and Scott to the Besson family.

We believe they will be inspirational ambassadors in both the brass band and education communities, especially in connecting to the next generation of performers.

Scott and Chris share the Besson ethos, have a wonderful working dynamic and are driven to support others on their musical journey. We are really looking forward to a strong relationship and exciting ventures in the future with them and especially with the new innovative projects that they will creating."

Graduates

Scott Kerr is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with passion for education and music. He is a principal teacher in Clydebank High School and is the solo euphonium of Whitburn Band.

He has also performed as solo euphonium with the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, European Youth Brass Band as well as the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Flanders Symphony Orchestra.

Chris Shanks studied at the Royal Academy of Music & Drama and is currently Faculty Head of Music and Drama at John Paul Academy in Glasgow.

He has been solo euphonium with Bellshill Salvation Army Band and has featured as guest soloist in the UK, Europe and USA. He is also the conductor of the West Scotland Divisional Youth Band and Household Troops Band. Chris is due to attend the renowned Star Lake Music School as a conductor/tutor in the USA in 2021.

He is also a respected adjudicator for the Scottish Concert Band Festival as well as having played with many of the top concert bands in the UK.