Project Neverland makes mammoth progress

Over 400 people sign up to be part of the latest BrassFestUK project

Neverland
  'Project Neverland' will be a communal isolation video performance of Christopher Bond's award winning 'Neverland' test-piece

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

        

Rob Tompkins, the inspiration behind the annual BrassFestUK projects has told 4BR that work has already started on the latest "mammoth project".

Once the dust had settled on the popular BrassFestUK Christmas Concert, Rob set to work on his next adventure — helping encourage players to get back practicing and performing on a regular basis with an ambitious goal to achieve on the horizon.

Project Neverland

'Project Neverland' will be a communal isolation video performance of Christopher Bond's award winning 'Neverland' test-piece composition.

The work was originally commissioned for the 2020 Fourth Section Regional Championships and proved to be a huge hit with it combination of clever orchestration, melodic flow and exciting rhythmic structures. It went on to become the 4Barsrest 'Test Piece of the Year'.

Understandably the response to be part of the performance has been brilliant, with over 400 players from across the world signing up by the closing date of 10th January, with each player receiving a copy of their own part with kind permission from Christopher Bond and also a copy of the Regionals CD recording by Cory Band with kind permission of World of Brass.

Mammoth task

It now leaves Rob with that 'mammoth' task of fitting everything together — although it is something he is really looking forward to.

"I am looking forward to it,"he said. "Each player is being encouraged to get back into a practice regime and to start looking at their part to the wonderful piece while they listen to the recording.

There are a huge amount of challenges getting the very best end result and I'm not looking to complete the project before the end of March. Every player is receiving a breakdown of the piece and being invited to ask questions as they work through their part.

I don't want this to be just another isolation video: I really want every player to come away from this project with a sense of achievement and pride."

I don't want this to be just another isolation video: I really want every player to come away from this project with a sense of achievement and prideRob Tompkins

Online sectionals

Rob added: "I've contacted a number of top players from Black Dyke, Cory, Foden's and Tredegar who have agreed to be part of an online sectionals 'Q&A' session.

The composer has also kindly agreed to an online 'Q&A' session where the participating players will hear the story of the piece and will have chance to ask questions about it."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/410716660197407/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D

        

Neverland

January 27 • Over 400 people sign up to be part of the latest BrassFestUK project

