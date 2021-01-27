                 

*
banner

News

2021 Tameside Whit Friday contests postponed

Covid-19 health and safety concerns means that Tameside joins Saddleworth in postponing is famous Whit Friday contests until 2022.

Whit Friday
  Unfortunately the musical focus on Tameside will have to wait until 2022

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

        

The Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Committee have announced that it has postponed its 2021 series of competitions due to be held on Friday 28th May.

Statement

In a statement released through Chairman Adam Pickles following an online committee meeting, they said:

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, uncertainty regarding large scale events and gatherings and the various health and safety aspects involved, the Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Committee has decided to postpone the 2021 contests here in Tameside until 2022.

This is a very difficult time for all of us and we believe that the risks out way the benefits at the current time. Whilst this comes as a major blow following last year's postponement, we firmly believe the postponement is in the best interests of all groups involved; bands, organisers, volunteers and the wider public.

Whilst we want to apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may causes, we can assure you all this decision has not been an easy one to make and has not been taken lightly."

Whilst we want to apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may causes, we can assure you all this decision has not been an easy one to make and has not been taken lightlyAdam Pickles

Support

He went on to add: "This year we will once again be supporting Foden's Online Whit Friday Contest and are investigating a number of exciting ideas for the Autumn.

More information and details will be shared as these ideas develop; we want to support grass roots banding as much as we can.

We cannot stress how important the Whit Band Contests are to our committees and volunteers, the 140year+ legacy and heritage hold a special place in our hearts and we do everything we can to ensure it continues and flourishes moving into 2022 and beyond!"

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whit Friday

2021 Tameside Whit Friday contests postponed

January 27 • Covid-19 health and safety concerns means that Tameside joins Saddleworth in postponing is famous Whit Friday contests until 2022.

Willebroek

Willebroek looks to invest in future generations

January 27 • The Belgian champion will be holding a special course in August aimed at developing future talent.

Neverland

Project Neverland makes mammoth progress

January 27 • Over 400 people sign up to be part of the latest BrassFestUK project

Kerr

Besson sign up inspirational euph talent

January 26 • Scott Kerr and Chris Shanks are the latest high profile signings to the Besson stable of performance artists.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top