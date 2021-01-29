One fine day... (hopefully soon)

Hopefully there will be a time when the sun is out in Blackpool and the sound of brass bands will be heard in the shadow of its famous Tower once more...

Never mind Puccini or Carole King for that matter — wouldn't it great if we could be celebrating a return to brass band contesting in Blackpool one fine day in the near future.

Hope

Photographer Lorne Campbell was out and about this week searching for images for the national newspapers that gives us all a bit of hope that we can return to things we love doing in the near future.

He linked up with Tony Mortimer and his partner Lorraine Pritt (observing Covid-19 appropriate guidelines) both of Blackpool Brass, under the shadow of the town's famous Tower.

The North West Regional Championships as well as the British Open Spring Festival usually take place in the nearby Winter Gardens, but Covid-19 stopped the latter being held in 2020.

Mortimer family

And although it may well be 2022 before there is a brass band contest at the venue everyone can still wish hope that one fine day will come sooner rather than later — and it didn't stop Tony and Lorraine agreeing to show that they can't wait either.

Tony is a member of the famous Mortimer family — his grandfather being Fred Mortimer's brother, George. It's believed he is the only member of the extended family that still plays in a brass band.

RNCM Festival

Although live performances are perhaps still some way off on the horizon this Sunday there is the chance to hear some wonderful brass band playing and discussions with the online RNCM Brass Band Festival on Sunday 31st January.

