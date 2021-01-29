                 

*
banner

News

One fine day... (hopefully soon)

Hopefully there will be a time when the sun is out in Blackpool and the sound of brass bands will be heard in the shadow of its famous Tower once more...

Blackpool
  Tony Mortimer and Lorraine Pritt play below Blackpool's iconic tower

Friday, 29 January 2021

        

Never mind Puccini or Carole King for that matter — wouldn't it great if we could be celebrating a return to brass band contesting in Blackpool one fine day in the near future.

Hope

Photographer Lorne Campbell was out and about this week searching for images for the national newspapers that gives us all a bit of hope that we can return to things we love doing in the near future.

He linked up with Tony Mortimer and his partner Lorraine Pritt (observing Covid-19 appropriate guidelines) both of Blackpool Brass, under the shadow of the town's famous Tower.

The North West Regional Championships as well as the British Open Spring Festival usually take place in the nearby Winter Gardens, but Covid-19 stopped the latter being held in 2020.

Mortimer family

And although it may well be 2022 before there is a brass band contest at the venue everyone can still wish hope that one fine day will come sooner rather than later — and it didn't stop Tony and Lorraine agreeing to show that they can't wait either.

Tony is a member of the famous Mortimer family — his grandfather being Fred Mortimer's brother, George. It's believed he is the only member of the extended family that still plays in a brass band.

Tony is a member of the famous Mortimer family — his grandfather being Fred Mortimer's brother, George4BR

RNCM Festival

Although live performances are perhaps still some way off on the horizon this Sunday there is the chance to hear some wonderful brass band playing and discussions with the online RNCM Brass Band Festival on Sunday 31st January.

Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

TAGS: Blackpool Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Blackpool

One fine day... (hopefully soon)

January 29 • Hopefully there will be a time when the sun is out in Blackpool and the sound of brass bands will be heard in the shadow of its famous Tower once more...

Chessboard

New study recommends safe seating approach

January 28 • A new study from Germany recommends a 50% pattern approach to auditorium seating arrangements.

mUPRHY

Maurice Murphy tribute on Besson Fridays at Home

January 28 • A very special episode this week with a tribute to the great former London Symphony Orchestra and Black Dyke Band player — complete with some fantastic special guests.

bANDSsAFE

BBE BandSafe programme dates

January 28 • A new series of the valuable Brass Band Englands BandSafe programme has been announced — with a free introduction in February.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL TROMBONE to lead the section when rehearsals resume and to the section 1 national finals in September (should they go ahead) and beyond. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top