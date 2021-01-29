                 

News

Royal Marines Band Service Launch New YouTube Channel

The Royal Marines Band Service launches an exciting new addition to its musical armoury.

Royal Marines
  The Royal Marines Service has launched its YouTube channel

Friday, 29 January 2021

        

The Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) has launched its brand new YouTube channel

The free channel already features over 160 films, including previous Mountbatten Festival of Music performances from the Royal Albert Hall and music videos produced by the RMBS, all of which will be regularly updated.

RMBS Academy

The channel will feature a playlist entitled 'RMBS Academy', a brand new digital platform in support of music education and encouraging the next generation of musicians.

It already contains 44 videos including masterclasses and introductory videos with the RMBS expanding on these to provide an easily accessed resource for instrumentalists, band leaders, instructors and teachers worldwide.

Support for the arts

Public Engagement Officer, WO1 Nev Dednum RM told 4BR: "We are really pleased with the launch of the YouTube channel, which further adds to our already popular social media profile.

Its addition allows us to carry on engaging with our audience, whilst also supporting musical education and encouraging the next generation through the inclusion of our new RMBS Digital Academy."

The RMBS YouTube channel is entirely free to access. To view and subscribe follow the link below or search for 'The Bands of HM Royal Marines' on YouTube and subscribe.

Find out more

If you are a member of a brass band and have the appetite to enjoy and work hard at your music making for a living then you should consider what the Royal Marines Bands have to offer.

The RMBS can offer you the opportunity to train and perform as a full-time musician on full-time pay.

For further information please email careers@royalmarinesbands.co.uk

        

