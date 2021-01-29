Make you voice heard for youth initiative

The NYMAZ charity is to work with Brass Bands England on its next 'Big Brass Day' — and wants to hear from the brass band community to find out what should be included.

The NYMAZ music charity, which champions the transformative potential of music for children across North Yorkshire will be hosting its fifth 'Big Brass Day' event alongside Brass Bands England in March

However, they are looking for ideas on what should be focused at the event which is aimed at young brass players aged 11-18.

Planning session

They are therefore inviting people of all ages to share their ideas that could be implemented at a special 'planning session' that will take place as an online consultation on Monday 8th February from 6.30-7.30pm.

Participants will work together to decide content, programming, and format for the online workshops, helping to shape a truly co-created event that will be suitable for all ages and abilities.

Take part

If you wish to take part, go to:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-brass-day-youth-consultation-tickets-136788298483

Your decision

Sarah McWatt, Director of NYMAZ told 4BR: "If you're a young performer, Big Brass Day is for you. It's vital that we make sure the activities on offer are relevant and helpful to your development.

We want to bring more voices into the programming of the day, so we're putting the decisions in your hands.

Please join us and help us make this event — your event!"

Improvisation workshop on 28th February

As a taster for what's to come in March, booking has already opened for an exciting improvisation workshop on 28th February with Foden's trombone star John Barber.

In this session, young players will have the chance to join others worldwide to develop their improvisation technique. Individual improvisation solos will be recorded and combined to create a piece of music celebrating the achievements of the day.

To find out more go to:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-brass-day-online-improvisation-workshop-tickets-136788095877

