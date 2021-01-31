Death of Roger Thompson

                 

The death has been announced of the Wright & Round publisher, Roger Thompson.

Sunday, 31 January 2021

        

The death has been announced of former Stanshawe and Flowers Band spearhead Roger Thompson.

For many years, Roger Thompson was a director of Wright & Round, the respected music publishers in Gloucester. Having acquired the historic publishing house in the mid 1980's, it became one of the best known names in brass band and wind music publishing.

Roger was also an integral part of the rise to fame of the Stanshawe Band in Bristol (later to become Sun Life) in the 1970's, sitting next to Lyndon Baglin on second euphonium.

He was to repeat this success again in the 1980's, this time with the help of Steve Walkley and Dennis Grant by helping to build the then City of Gloucester Band into Flowers Band and in doing so becoming a major contesting force.

Unflappable style

A Flowers Band spokesman told 4BR: "Roger will be remembered by many for his unflappable style of management and his professionalism during the building of both Wright & Round and Flowers Band."

There is to be a private cremation, with details of a celebration of Roger's life announced soon.

        

