New online solo and quartet competition launched

The South West Brass Band Association has launched a new online solo, quartet and ensemble event.

The South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) has launched its inaugural Solo & Quartet Competition.

It is being promoted as an alternative to the association's annual 'Winter Workshop' which sadly has had to be cancelled. The new venture aims to attract players from both member and non-member bands alike and is being sponsored by Trevada Music who have generously donated prizes.

The adjudicator will be tuba virtuoso and conductor Steve Sykes.

Online opportunity

Speaking about the initiative, SWBBA Chairman Ray Kingdon told 4BR: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the event.

The challenging times over the last 11 months have severely restricted band activity, but it has opened up opportunities to explore online.

This includes rejuvenating the SWBBA Solo & Quartet competition, which was an integral part of the banding calendar some years ago.

We hope this new online approach will prove popular and provide experience and opportunity to so many players at all levels. We see this as a progressive step to rebuilding our local brass band community activities in 2021."

Competition details

There will be under 18 and open classes in Solo, Air Varie, Duets and Quartets, with an additional ensemble class.

Entries to be received by 28th February 2021.

Videos to be uploaded by 11th April 2021.

Winning performances will be showcased during the weekend 8th/9th May 2021

Find out more

To find out more, go to: www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk

https://en-gb.facebook.com/SWBBA

For more information, application form, schedule and rules, please contact: secretary@swbba.com