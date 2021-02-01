                 

News

2021 Spring Festival postponed

Ongoing Covid-19 restrictions sees organisers postpone Spring Festival with decision on British Open to be made in April.

Winter Gardens
  The 2021 Spring Festival has been postponed with a decision pending on British Open

Monday, 01 February 2021

        

The organisers of the British Open Championship have announced that due to the ongoing effects and restrictions imposed by the current Covid-19 pandemic, that they have taken the decision to postpone the 2021 Spring Festival.

Kept informed

In a statement to 4BR, Martin and Karyn Mortimer said: "We hope that all our friends in banding are keeping safe in these challenging times.

We have continued to monitor the situation in relation to the 2021 Spring Festival (which includes the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy) and have also engaged with the management team at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool regarding the venue.

Sadly, the Covid pandemic has continued for far longer than any of us anticipated, with devastating effects on communities, families and friends.

To ensure that bands that were due to take part in the 2021 event are kept up to date with developments, we have reluctantly made the decision now that this year's Spring Festival will be postponed."

Monitor position

They added: "We will continue to monitor the position in relation to rescheduling for later in the year, but if this is not possible the date for next year's Spring Festival is 7th May 2022 at the Winter Gardens. The 2022 date is also confirmed as 13th May 2023."

4BR was informed that all bands who received an invitation to last year's contest will be invited to the next Spring Festival to be held, in addition to bands entitled to an invitation through the five qualifying contests.

The test pieces will remain as announced for the 2020 event for all three contests.

British Open Championship

In relation to the 2021 British Open Championship, scheduled to take place on 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, 4BR was informed that at present it is too early to know what legal restrictions and social distancing requirements and guidelines will have to be adhered to if the event can be put on safely.

They stated: "We will continue to monitor the position, and will inform all those involved by mid-April.

Bands invited to last year's British Open will maintain their invitation to the next British Open to take place."

It was also confirmed that tickets for the 2021 British Open will not be going on sale until the position regarding the contest scheduling is decided. The set-work will be Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

To ensure that bands that were due to take part in the 2021 event are kept up to date with developments, we have reluctantly made the decision now that this year's Spring Festival will be postponedorganisers

James Scott

Martin and Karyn Mortimer also expressed their sadness at the passing of James Scott, who they said was "our friend and a true gentleman, wonderful player, conductor and adjudicator."

They told 4BR: "James Scott enjoyed a great deal of success at the British Open and always enjoyed his day at the contest over many years, whether as a competitor or spectator.

He will be greatly missed and leaves a wonderful legacy in those he coached and mentored over many years, including obviously many famous names.

Our thoughts are with Denise, Lucinda and his family at this difficult time. We will be remembering James and his achievements at our next events."

Further information

If bands require any further information in regard to these decisions, they should contact contest controller, Frank Hodges at: frankhodges@btinternet.com

        

