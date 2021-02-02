                 

*
News

SBBA reflects on past and plans for future

The online AGM and Learning Festival was the opportunity for Scottish banding to look back on the past year and plans for the months ahead.

SBBA
  Delegates and guests were able to enjoy a full day of activity online this year

Tuesday, 02 February 2021

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association's (SBBA) recent online Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival proved to be an ideal opportunity to reflect on the past year as well as plan for the coming months ahead.

An online audience of almost 130 delegates and guests, including representatives from the Northern Ireland Band Association and the newly formed Brass Band Wales body enjoyed the day hosted by SBBA President, Carrie Boax.

President's address

Carrie was re-elected unopposed to the role of President, and told the audience that she could never have imagined that the 125th anniversary celebrations of SBBA would turn out as they did in 2020.

"We had plans full of innovation, promise and potential,"she said in her address, "hopeful that each month we could reach out and promote all that was great about brass banding, and all that makes SBBA a very special and unique community."

And although there was disappointment at not being able to hold the Scottish Championship and Scottish Open, there was great encouragement shown by the number of online initiatives that had been undertaken by individuals, bands and organisations.

The summer concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS), the virtual Learning Roadshow and the Scottish Youth Festival were just some of the online achievements that replaced planned live events.

Different audience

Carrie added: "We were able to reach out to a different kind of audience and, whilst very daunting and isolating, able to use social media platforms and YouTube as a platform for sharing virtual recordings.

2020 was a steep learning curve for so many, digitally upskilling ourselves in ways we never thought we would and connecting with people, sometimes globally.

To anyone who has in any way given it a go for the sake of our brass band family and the survival of music making, I say a personal thank you. Your contribution has been invaluable, allowing us to develop, grow and sustain our movement during really challenging times."

Future aspirations

In addressing the future, Carrie added: "Brass banding and live music making hold such a pivotal place in our culture and society and SBBA will strive to ensure that our COVID recovery plan has our bands and inclusion at its heart.

I truly believe that, as with all things in life, you shouldn't wait for the storms to pass, but learn to dance in the rain.

Looking forward to 2021, I have kicked off my shoes and am well and truly dancing!"

Special award

Although the usual presentation for deserved annual awards was suspended for the time being, one special award was made.

SBBA honorary vice-president and Kirkintilloch Band President, Peter Fraser MBE received the 'President's Award for Outstanding Achievement' in recognition of 70 years as a stalwart of the brass band community.

Time was also taken to remember those lost to the movement in the past year with a visual tribute of images and names accompanied by the hymn 'The Day Thou Gavest' played by the Dalmellington Band.

This can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYBpMvKkxok

Learning Festival

The subsequent Learning Festival featured five workshop sessions, the first two which concentrated on the pertinent challenges of virtual skills sets were given by Ryan Bradley of Whitburn Band.

NYBBS tutor Brett Baker talked about essential motivational practices and lockdown routines, whilst Tabby Kerwin and Damien Martin also provided an invaluable insight in developing and supporting positive mental health and well-being.

The day ended with a session on 'Celtic Connections' in which Carrie Boax was joined by counterparts Allan Davison (Northern Ireland) and Graeme Howe (Wales) to share their experiences within their associations during the lockdown and discuss what has been good, what has not been so good and what the future looks like.

        

