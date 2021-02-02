Cory, Cobb and a classic concert added to Wobplay platform

Some 1980s Cory, beautiful lyricism from Philip Cobb and a full classic concert from Balck Dyke are the latest additions to the wobplay platform for you to enjoy.

There is more great brass music to enjoy on the wobplay.com music platform with new releases and features added to the extensive catalogue.

Kenney and Cory

For those wishing to look back and enjoy some super performances from the past there is a fantastic release from Cory Band — this one is from 1986 under the baton of the great Major Arthur Kenney.

Originally it was released on the Polyphonic label, but has been reissued on the wobplay platform so that you can once again enjoy the band in action — with solos from the likes of Jim Davies on cornet and a rare opportunity to hear Walton's 'The First Shoot'.

There is also some early Philip Sparke — with the up tempo opening 'Skyrider' as well as some easy listening items from those young tearaways, Darrol Barry and Goff Richards.

Philip Cobb

If it's a world class soloist you want to enjoy then why not sit back and savour the lyrical talents of Philip Cobb, with a quartet of great performances on his Solo Series — Volume 1 accompanied by the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

Black Dyke 150th anniversary concert

All this and there is a full concert to enjoy from Black Dyke — this time a fully restored version of their memorable 150th anniversary concert from June 2005.

Held at Manchester's Bridgwater Hall it featured the remarkable multi-instrumentalist guest soloist James Morrison alongside the Robin Dewhurst Trio.

The Ludus Dance Company and the Massed Choirs of Halifax Choral Society and Honley Male Voice Choir added to the entertainment with Black Dyke under the baton of Musical Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

Enjoy

You can now enjoy it exclusively at: www.wobplay.com