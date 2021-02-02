                 

*
banner

News

Cory, Cobb and a classic concert added to Wobplay platform

Some 1980s Cory, beautiful lyricism from Philip Cobb and a full classic concert from Balck Dyke are the latest additions to the wobplay platform for you to enjoy.

Wobplay
  The releases come from Philip Cobb, Cory and Black Dyke

Tuesday, 02 February 2021

        

There is more great brass music to enjoy on the wobplay.com music platform with new releases and features added to the extensive catalogue.

Kenney and Cory

For those wishing to look back and enjoy some super performances from the past there is a fantastic release from Cory Band — this one is from 1986 under the baton of the great Major Arthur Kenney.

Originally it was released on the Polyphonic label, but has been reissued on the wobplay platform so that you can once again enjoy the band in action — with solos from the likes of Jim Davies on cornet and a rare opportunity to hear Walton's 'The First Shoot'.

There is also some early Philip Sparke — with the up tempo opening 'Skyrider' as well as some easy listening items from those young tearaways, Darrol Barry and Goff Richards.

Philip Cobb

If it's a world class soloist you want to enjoy then why not sit back and savour the lyrical talents of Philip Cobb, with a quartet of great performances on his Solo Series — Volume 1 accompanied by the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

Black Dyke 150th anniversary concert

All this and there is a full concert to enjoy from Black Dyke — this time a fully restored version of their memorable 150th anniversary concert from June 2005.

Held at Manchester's Bridgwater Hall it featured the remarkable multi-instrumentalist guest soloist James Morrison alongside the Robin Dewhurst Trio.

The Ludus Dance Company and the Massed Choirs of Halifax Choral Society and Honley Male Voice Choir added to the entertainment with Black Dyke under the baton of Musical Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

Enjoy

You can now enjoy it exclusively at: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Alder Valley

Alder Valley help unearth Netflix treasure

February 2 • Members of Alder Valley Brass can be seen in action in the latest Netflix hit film 'The Dig' — unearthing a few musical gems for the soundtrack themselves.

Wychavon

Optimism backs Wychavon Festival of Brass date

February 2 • Entries are now open for the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass — backed by the optimism of the organisers that the event can be held in a traditional contest day format.

Fodens

Open entry for Foden's Whit Friday contest

February 2 • If you want to enter the 2021 Foden's online Whit Friday contest then time to find out more...

Wobplay

Cory, Cobb and a classic concert added to Wobplay platform

February 2 • Some 1980s Cory, beautiful lyricism from Philip Cobb and a full classic concert from Balck Dyke are the latest additions to the wobplay platform for you to enjoy.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top