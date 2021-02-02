Alder Valley help unearth Netflix treasure

Members of Alder Valley Brass can be seen in action in the latest Netflix hit film 'The Dig' — unearthing a few musical gems for the soundtrack themselves.

One of the biggest hits the television year on the Netflix broadcasting platform has been 'The Dig' — the true story of the incredible Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon archaeological find in Suffolk on the eve of the outbreak of the Second World War.

Treasures

Starring the Academy Award nominated actor Ralph Fiennes in the role of archaeologist Basil Brown, it tells the tale of how with the financial help of landowner and widow Edith Petty (Carey Mulligan) they unearth one of the greatest treasures of antiquity found in the UK.

Thought to be the burial mound of Raedwald of East Anglia, the famous artefacts, including the stunning helmet, clasps, bracelets and buckles can now be found on display at the National Museum in London.

Cameo appearance

Amid all the spade work and impenetrable Suffolk accents though is a cameo appearance by Alder Valley Brass, based in Farnham.

Alder Valley PRO, Lyn Sandford told 4BR: "Members of the band took part in the filming of scenes featuring a small brass ensemble — all kitted out in bespoke period costume.

Shooting began at Shackleford in Surrey in October 2019 before the pandemic stopped film productions, with the ensemble performing the classic march, 'The Standard of St George', 'La Rejouissance' from Handel's 'Royal Fireworks Suite' and 'After You've Gone'."

Rave reviews

The film has already gained a legion of accolades and rave reviews. The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz said that it had been "made with subtlety and sensitivity", whilst the Independent called it a "beguiling new period drama". The Times called it "a rather lovely film".