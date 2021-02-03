Bolsover looks positively to October contest

The organisers of the Bolsover Festival of Brass are optimistic that they can host their popular broadcast event later this year.

The organisers of the Bolsover Festival of Brass have told 4BR that they have started work on preparing for their 2021 event, due to be held on Sunday 3rd October.

Changes

Although restrictions imposed by Covid-19 saw the cancellation of the popular live broadcast contest in 2020, it is hoped that these will be sufficiently changed by early Autumn to enable bands to both prepare and perform at the event at the Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very conscious that we wish to balance optimism with realism for our 2021 event and consider in what format we will be able to put it on.

The support of the bands that were to perform with us in 2020 has been a mainstay and we want to be able to give them a musical experience that is both uplifting and inspirational as well as being totally safe and appropriate in the circumstances."

Updates

They added: "We have enjoyed regular supportive dialogue with everyone involved and we will ensure that those who wish to take part will be updated with information as soon as we get it.

We are determined to put on a contest in a format that offers the greatest opportunities available at the time for our bands."

More information:

Any 2nd, 3rd or 4th Section bands interested in applying to take part should contact carolejcrompton@btinternet.com for more details.