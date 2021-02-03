                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke to explore virtual Journey into Freedom

Eric Ball's masterpiece will form part of the musical repertoire performed on their upcoming Virtual Brass Day — so why not take the journey yourself and join them...

Black Dyke
  The Black Dyke Virtual Brass day offers plenty of attractions

Wednesday, 03 February 2021

        

Black Dyke Band has announced further details of its forthcoming Virtual Brass Day — including exciting news on the repertoire that will be performed.

The Queensbury band will welcome brass players from all corners of the globe to the day-long event on Saturday 27th March.
Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, it's aimed at providing players of Grade 5 level (or equivalent) a high intensity series of inspirational musical challenges balanced to offer the opportunity to improve all aspects of your playing alongside like-minded brass band friends across the world.

Journey into Freedom

And speaking about the repertoire that will form part of the day, he told 4BR: "I'm delighted that we can balance some wonderful repertoire this year — from the popular to the classic and topped with an exploration and performance of one of the greatest works ever written for the brass band medium.

William Rimmer's 'Punchinello' offers us that classic march, whilst Goff Richard's 'Doyen' is super concert work that is breezy and full of energy. I'm sure the cornets will enjoy flying through 'Bugler's Holiday', and every performer will relish the opportunity to explore and enjoy the challenges of Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' — one of the greatest works written for brass bands."

Book your place

The Virtual Day will be directed by Prof. Nicholas Childs together with Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

To book your place contact Course Administrator
Alison Childs alison4horn@btinternet.com
Mob: +44 (0)7802 771735

every performer will relish the opportunity to explore and enjoy the challenges of Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' — one of the greatest works written for brass bandsProf Nicholas Childs

Saturday 27th March:

Day Schedule (All times are UK GMT)
8.45am: Welcome and Registration
9.00am: Introductions and warm-up (Richard Marshall)
9.15am: Sectionals No.1 with tutors

10.15am: Morning Break

10.30am: Full Band Rehearsal No.1 with Prof. Nick
11.30 am: Motivation & Practice Techniques with Brett Baker
12.00 noon: Musical Quiz with Matthew Routley

12.30pm â€” 1.15pm: Lunch whilst enjoying the British Bandsman 125th Anniversary concert

1.15pm: Sectionals No.2 with tutors
2.00pm: Full Band rehearsal No.2 with Prof. Nick
2.45pm: Improving your Technique with Richard Marshall
3.15pm: Soloist Spotlight: Daniel Thomas, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Richard Marshall

3.45pm: Break

4.00pm: Meet the Legends â€” Q & A session
4.30pm: Virtual Concert Performance
5.00pm: Good-byes

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Neil Jowett

Death of Neil Jowett

February 3 • The death has been announced of Neil Jowett, one of Yorkshire banding's most respected figures.

James Scott

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

February 3 • Chris Helme hosts more great brass band music from across the globe.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke to explore virtual Journey into Freedom

February 3 • Eric Ball's masterpiece will form part of the musical repertoire performed on their upcoming Virtual Brass Day — so why not take the journey yourself and join them...

Bolsover Festival of Brass

Bolsover looks positively to October contest

February 3 • The organisers of the Bolsover Festival of Brass are optimistic that they can host their popular broadcast event later this year.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top