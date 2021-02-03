Black Dyke to explore virtual Journey into Freedom

Eric Ball's masterpiece will form part of the musical repertoire performed on their upcoming Virtual Brass Day — so why not take the journey yourself and join them...

Black Dyke Band has announced further details of its forthcoming Virtual Brass Day — including exciting news on the repertoire that will be performed.

The Queensbury band will welcome brass players from all corners of the globe to the day-long event on Saturday 27th March.

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, it's aimed at providing players of Grade 5 level (or equivalent) a high intensity series of inspirational musical challenges balanced to offer the opportunity to improve all aspects of your playing alongside like-minded brass band friends across the world.

Journey into Freedom

And speaking about the repertoire that will form part of the day, he told 4BR: "I'm delighted that we can balance some wonderful repertoire this year — from the popular to the classic and topped with an exploration and performance of one of the greatest works ever written for the brass band medium.

William Rimmer's 'Punchinello' offers us that classic march, whilst Goff Richard's 'Doyen' is super concert work that is breezy and full of energy. I'm sure the cornets will enjoy flying through 'Bugler's Holiday', and every performer will relish the opportunity to explore and enjoy the challenges of Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' — one of the greatest works written for brass bands."

The Virtual Day will be directed by Prof. Nicholas Childs together with Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

To book your place contact Course Administrator

Alison Childs alison4horn@btinternet.com

Mob: +44 (0)7802 771735

Saturday 27th March:

Day Schedule (All times are UK GMT)

8.45am: Welcome and Registration

9.00am: Introductions and warm-up (Richard Marshall)

9.15am: Sectionals No.1 with tutors

10.15am: Morning Break

10.30am: Full Band Rehearsal No.1 with Prof. Nick

11.30 am: Motivation & Practice Techniques with Brett Baker

12.00 noon: Musical Quiz with Matthew Routley

12.30pm - 1.15pm: Lunch whilst enjoying the British Bandsman 125th Anniversary concert

1.15pm: Sectionals No.2 with tutors

2.00pm: Full Band rehearsal No.2 with Prof. Nick

2.45pm: Improving your Technique with Richard Marshall

3.15pm: Soloist Spotlight: Daniel Thomas, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Richard Marshall

3.45pm: Break

4.00pm: Meet the Legends â€” Q & A session

4.30pm: Virtual Concert Performance

5.00pm: Good-byes