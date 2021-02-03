Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Chris Helme hosts more great brass band music from across the globe.

Sunday Bandstand: 24th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-24-january-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Shining Brass

Goff Richards

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)

Far Horizons Sailing West

Dr. Philip Wilby

Brass Band Spijkerpakkenband

MD: Erik Janssen (2013)

Peace

John Golland

Soloist: Keeley Brickle

Pride Valley Brass

MD: Bob Morton (2006)

Serenade (Willem van Otterloo arr. Klaas van der Woude)

1mvt: March

2mvt: Nocturne

3mvt: Scherzo

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude (2007)

Emerald Skies

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Soloist: Jim Hayes

Cooperative Funeralcare Band

MD: Mike Fowles (2012)

Maletgs Rumantschs (Romanish Pictures)

Overture — Mastralia alla veglia

Stephan Hodel

Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern

MD: Ludwig Wicki (2014)

Fidgety Feet

Jack Peberdy

Soloists: Nick La Rocca and Larry Shields

Brass Band 13 Etoiles (Switzerland)

(Everything I Do) I Do it for You

Bryan Adams & Michael Kamen — arr. Ron Sebregts

Oberaargauer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht (2005)

Sweet Georgia Brown

Arr. Goff Richards

Dalewool Auckland Brass

MD: Nigel Weeks (2002)

Terra Australis

Martin Ellerby

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Professor David King (2010)

Waltz Song

Charles Gounod arr. William Rimmer

Soloist: Mark Wilkinson

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2012)

Fever

Arr. Barrie Gott

Vocalist: Julie Woods

Steve Whittington Bass Guitar

Brisbane Excelsior Band

MD: Howard Taylor (2005)

The Barber Of Seville — Overture

Rossini arr. Wesley Brown

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Carlo Balmelli (2003)

Spiritual Sounds

Alan Fernie

Brass Band of the Western Reserve

MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson (2006)

Jerusalem

Hubert Parry arr. Sydney Herbert

Soloist: Derek Garside

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer (1960)

Reunion and Finale

Randy Edelman arr. Andrew Duncan

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Dr. David King (2003)

Gladiator Barbarian

Hans Zimmer /Lisa Gerrard arr. Sandy Smith

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Garry Cutt (2001)

Sarafand March

George H. Willcocks

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: John Berryman (1986)

