Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 24th January
Produced and presented by Chris Helme.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-24-january-2021/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Shining Brass
Goff Richards
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2011)
Far Horizons Sailing West
Dr. Philip Wilby
Brass Band Spijkerpakkenband
MD: Erik Janssen (2013)
Peace
John Golland
Soloist: Keeley Brickle
Pride Valley Brass
MD: Bob Morton (2006)
Serenade (Willem van Otterloo arr. Klaas van der Woude)
1mvt: March
2mvt: Nocturne
3mvt: Scherzo
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2007)
Emerald Skies
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Soloist: Jim Hayes
Cooperative Funeralcare Band
MD: Mike Fowles (2012)
Maletgs Rumantschs (Romanish Pictures)
Overture — Mastralia alla veglia
Stephan Hodel
Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern
MD: Ludwig Wicki (2014)
Fidgety Feet
Jack Peberdy
Soloists: Nick La Rocca and Larry Shields
Brass Band 13 Etoiles (Switzerland)
(Everything I Do) I Do it for You
Bryan Adams & Michael Kamen — arr. Ron Sebregts
Oberaargauer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht (2005)
Sweet Georgia Brown
Arr. Goff Richards
Dalewool Auckland Brass
MD: Nigel Weeks (2002)
Terra Australis
Martin Ellerby
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Professor David King (2010)
Waltz Song
Charles Gounod arr. William Rimmer
Soloist: Mark Wilkinson
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2012)
Fever
Arr. Barrie Gott
Vocalist: Julie Woods
Steve Whittington Bass Guitar
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor (2005)
The Barber Of Seville — Overture
Rossini arr. Wesley Brown
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Carlo Balmelli (2003)
Spiritual Sounds
Alan Fernie
Brass Band of the Western Reserve
MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson (2006)
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry arr. Sydney Herbert
Soloist: Derek Garside
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer (1960)
Reunion and Finale
Randy Edelman arr. Andrew Duncan
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King (2003)
Gladiator Barbarian
Hans Zimmer /Lisa Gerrard arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Garry Cutt (2001)
Sarafand March
George H. Willcocks
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: John Berryman (1986)
Enjoy the show...