Death of Neil Jowett

The death has been announced of Neil Jowett, one of Yorkshire banding's most respected figures.

The Lindley Band has announced the death of their highly respected Band President and former Musical Director Neil Jowett.

He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, on 26th January, following a short illness. He was aged 70.

Half a century

Neil played a leading role in Lindley Band for over 50 years with a career starting aged 8, on cornet with Slaithwaite Band. He was invited at 15 to play principal cornet with Linthwaite Band, which included an appearance at the Grand Shield contest.

He joined the successful Championship Section Lindley Band on principal cornet aged 17 playing at the British Open. He also became principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Black Dyke

In 1974, Roy Newsome invited him to help Black Dyke on a couple of engagements. This resulted in Neil being invited to join the Queensbury band where he enjoyed 7 immensely successful years, winning every major title honour.

After leaving Black Dyke he returned to Lindley, who were struggling for survival. Neil took on the immense challenge of rebuilding the band, attracting players and motivating them to meet his high standards. Within three years they returned to the Championship Section, with Neil becoming one of the most highly regarded conductors in the Yorkshire region.

Numerous contest successes followed, including the Senior Cup (2001); Pontins First Section title (2001); Yorkshire First Section (1996) and Isle of Man Festival (1994) as well as hosting popular annual concert events and initiatives.

Valued

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Neil's genial compering, diligent preparation and discerning programme choices made these a night to remember for both band and audience. All this work was very demanding on Neil's time but he never took a fee for conducting the band."

After 30 years Neil stood down from conducting in 2009. However, he remained as a valued band trustee and opened a brand new conducting career as an inspirational teacher at the band room where he formed a training band called Tower Brass.

He also joined Huddersfield Wind Band on trumpet and a little while later became a founding member of the well renowned Sundown Swing Band.

Lasting reminder

The spokesperson added: "Neil was appointed President of Lindley Band in 2016, with the organisation drawing on his experience and wisdom to guide us through the present into the future.

We owe its strong current standing in both the banding world and the local community to the dedication that Neil has given.

The wonderful new band room that he designed and built will stand as a lasting reminder of the impact he had during his time with the band. He will be very much missed.

Neil loved banding with a passion; the camaraderie and friendships, the mastery, the fun, but most of all the music.

Our thoughts are with his wife Christine, children Leigh, Adam and Helen, their partners and his grandchildren, at this very sad time.''

We owe its strong current standing in both the banding world and the local community to the dedication that Neil has given Lindley Band

Advertisement

Charity run

On Easter weekend Adam will run from his home in Lymm to Neil and Christine's home in Halifax — 36 miles.

He hopes to raise funds for the charity investing in research into Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain Tumours, the condition from which Neil died. Any donations would be gratefully received at the link below.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-jowett3