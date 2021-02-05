                 

News

New secretary takes post for LBBA

Adam Whittle becomes the new secretary of the Leicestershire Brass Band Association.

lbba
  Adam Whittle becomes the new secretary of the LBBA

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

There has been a significant change in the administrative structure of the Leicestershire Brass Band Association.

After 15 very successful years, the hugely respected Lesley Bentley has stepped down as Secretary due to increasing family and other commitments.

Not lost

Chairman, Steve Plant told 4BR: "For some time now the Executive have been aware of Lesley's intentions, but she had agreed to carry on in the role whilst a suitable replacement was sought.

We are pleased to say that this does not end Lesley's involvement with the Association.

Furthermore, Lesley will be continuing her role as Secretary of the Hathern Band as well as her exceptional work with the Midlands Regional Committee."

New secretary

Adam Whittle has agreed to take over the secretarial role with immediate effect.

With strong musical roots in the Midlands banding scene, the accomplished player and Musical Director of the Rockingham Band for the past five years, has gained valuable administrative experience as part of the Butlins Mineworkers Festival team under the guidance of contest controller Brian Eggleshaw as well as being a contest administrator of the Yorkshire and Humberside Brass Band Association.

Watch this space for a future announcement, but band secretaries are asked to save the date of 21st November 2021 when we hope to welcome bandsmen back to LoughboroughLBBA

2021 LBBA Contest

Steve also confirmed that plans are underway to host the popular LBBA Contest in November following its 2020 cancellation.

He added: "Watch this space for a future announcement, but band secretaries are asked to save the date of 21st November 2021 when we hope to welcome bandsmen back to Loughborough."

        

