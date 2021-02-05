                 

The warm glow of brass...

Images of trumpet player Lawrence Killian appeared in the national newspapers today thanks to photographer Lorne Campbell.

trumpet
  Lawrence Killian practicing at his home in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

Photographer Lorne Campbell continues to keep brass bands and brass musicians in the media spotlight, with one of his latest series of images of trumpet player and orchestral conductor Lawrence Killian practicing at his home in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Lawrence started playing cornet with Haworth Brass Band in West Yorkshire, as a boy, and studied at music college.

Compositions

The former headteacher continues to give trumpet lessons and is currently writing new compositions for brass band, which he hopes will be performed when bands get back to live performance opportunities.

Lorne's latest images appeared in the Yorkshire Post and Daily Telegraph newspapers.

Picture copyright: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

