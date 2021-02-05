                 

*
banner

News

Guest inspiration for National Youth Courses

The players on this year's National Youth and National Children's Bands will be inspired by world class conductors and performers.

nybbgb
  Star conductors and soloists will be featured this year

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced details of its forthcoming 2021 concert and course season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic the organisation has drawn up a combined virtual/physical plan to help ensure that its Youth and Children' ensembles will be able to perform to their full potential.

Top conductors

They will be led by a trio of the UK's top conductors in Ian Porthouse, Philip Harper and Nicholas Childs.

Tredegar Band MD Ian Porthouse, is to lead the Youth Band's Easter course whilst Cory Band conductor Philip Harper will take the helm for the annual Summer course.

Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, will once again lead the Children's Band course.

World class soloists

In addition there will be the added inspirational attraction of world class guest soloists in trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield, Cory cornet star Tom Hutchinson and euphonium ace Gary Curtin.

Tom will be the guest on the Easter Course, with Ian joining for the Summer Course. Gary is sure to be a fantastic addition to the Children's Band course.

Virtual/physical blend

In what will be a break with tradition, and subject to appropriate government guidance, the National Youth Band is looking to hold a blended virtual/physical Easter Course which will see the Youth Band split into three smaller ensembles playing live at Chetham's School of Music (Manchester), Malvern College (Worcestershire) and St Martin-in-the-Fields in London.

we have planned a unique mixture of virtual and physical rehearsals and performance opportunitiesMark Bromley, CEO

Unique mixture

Speaking to 4BR, Mark Bromley, CEO of the NYBBGB, said: "Although for the second year running we've had to cancel our Easter residential course and concerts due to the pandemic, we have planned a unique mixture of virtual and physical rehearsals and performance opportunities.

We learnt a lot of lessons from our successful 'National Youth at Home' virtual course and concert last Summer which we now apply to all that we do. We've done a lot of work to ensure we have options in place that enable us to be very flexible during these difficult days."

Supported by a stellar line up of music and pastoral staff we are really looking forward to the 2021 season."

Courses

National Youth Band courses: 4th — 9th April and 31st July — 7th August.
Concerts: Online only (23rd April), Repton School (6th August) and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (7th August).

National Children's Band course: 25th — 30th July (Repton School).
Concert: Repton School (30th July).

All events subject to government guidance.

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education on Facebook and Twitter @nybbgb or via www.nybbgb.org.uk

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

Guest inspiration for National Youth Courses

February 5 • The players on this year's National Youth and National Children's Bands will be inspired by world class conductors and performers.

trumpet

The warm glow of brass...

February 5 • Images of trumpet player Lawrence Killian appeared in the national newspapers today thanks to photographer Lorne Campbell.

SBBA

Adult edition added to Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival

February 5 • An Open Solo Event has been added to the SBBA Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival.

Vizzutti

Vizzutti to give BBE Masterclass

February 5 • The latest Brass Bands England online development masterclass will be giving by the great American trumpet player Allen Vizzutti — so book your place now.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Newstead Brass

January 18 • Due to impending motherhood, Newstead Brass (Championship section 2021) require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band when rehearsals resume and to the planned section 1 national finals in September. Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top