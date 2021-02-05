Guest inspiration for National Youth Courses

The players on this year's National Youth and National Children's Bands will be inspired by world class conductors and performers.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced details of its forthcoming 2021 concert and course season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic the organisation has drawn up a combined virtual/physical plan to help ensure that its Youth and Children' ensembles will be able to perform to their full potential.

Top conductors

They will be led by a trio of the UK's top conductors in Ian Porthouse, Philip Harper and Nicholas Childs.

Tredegar Band MD Ian Porthouse, is to lead the Youth Band's Easter course whilst Cory Band conductor Philip Harper will take the helm for the annual Summer course.

Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, will once again lead the Children's Band course.

World class soloists

In addition there will be the added inspirational attraction of world class guest soloists in trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield, Cory cornet star Tom Hutchinson and euphonium ace Gary Curtin.

Tom will be the guest on the Easter Course, with Ian joining for the Summer Course. Gary is sure to be a fantastic addition to the Children's Band course.

Virtual/physical blend

In what will be a break with tradition, and subject to appropriate government guidance, the National Youth Band is looking to hold a blended virtual/physical Easter Course which will see the Youth Band split into three smaller ensembles playing live at Chetham's School of Music (Manchester), Malvern College (Worcestershire) and St Martin-in-the-Fields in London.

we have planned a unique mixture of virtual and physical rehearsals and performance opportunities Mark Bromley, CEO

Unique mixture

Speaking to 4BR, Mark Bromley, CEO of the NYBBGB, said: "Although for the second year running we've had to cancel our Easter residential course and concerts due to the pandemic, we have planned a unique mixture of virtual and physical rehearsals and performance opportunities.

We learnt a lot of lessons from our successful 'National Youth at Home' virtual course and concert last Summer which we now apply to all that we do. We've done a lot of work to ensure we have options in place that enable us to be very flexible during these difficult days."

Supported by a stellar line up of music and pastoral staff we are really looking forward to the 2021 season."

Courses

National Youth Band courses: 4th — 9th April and 31st July — 7th August.

Concerts: Online only (23rd April), Repton School (6th August) and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (7th August).

National Children's Band course: 25th — 30th July (Repton School).

Concert: Repton School (30th July).

All events subject to government guidance.



National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education on Facebook and Twitter @nybbgb or via www.nybbgb.org.uk