Free and Felicitous from Yamaha and Schjelderup

A great new concert opener has been available for free for bands to download written by Norwegian composer Fredrick Schjelderup.

Yamaha Music Europe has told 4BR that they are delighted by the response to a new musical project that was started at the end of 2020 and which has gained widespread critical and popular acclaim.

Free

Yamaha asked Norwegian composer and Eikanger Bjorsvik percussionist Fredrick Schjelderup to compose a new 'concert opener', for their Band Clinic series which would be both an exciting addition to the repertoire as well as completely free for bands to download and perform after the event.

Although he series had to be cancelled due to the Cobvid-19 restrictions, 'Felicitous' has still been a huge hit — recorded by Norwegian champion Stavanger under the baton of conductor Russell Gray, who told 4BR; "Frededrick is a very talented young man who brings a fresh voice into the world of banding.

This piece will fit into any programme as an opener or finisher and is accessible to all bands from school through to the very best."

Positive feeling

Speaking about the work the composer added: "It's important for me to know who I'm writing for and what occasion.

The Band Clinics gathers people from different countries, bands and skill levels, so the piece has to be available for most bands in terms of style, register and technique.

The commission was for a concert opener — something all bands enjoy providing for an audience — and 'Felicitous' is aimed to project a positive feeling for everyone from the first note."

The piece includes fanfares, melodic lines and tonal harmony with some modern twists of rhythms and lydian scale, pushing the positive vibe and excitement along the way bar to bar.

Lasting impact

As Frederick added: "I felt the word, Felicitous was also such a positive word to describe the piece and emotions it projects.

I want to thank Yamaha Music Europe for the opportunity to write a piece I think it's a great idea of having a new piece commissioned for an occasion like the band clinics that can make a lasting impact -especially in times like these.

I hope everyone takes the opportunity to download the piece to prepare it for that first big occasion back in front of an audience — online or in a traditional concert."

Yamaha Music Europe is creating access for bands to discover and perform new music — and that can only be a good thing."

Download:

https://europe.yamaha.com/en/news_events/2020/get-into-new-music.html

Yamaha Music Europe is creating access for bands to discover and perform new music — and that can only be a good thing Fredrick Schjelderup

Advertisement

Thrilled

One band that already enjoyed the experience has been Stavanger, with their spokesperson Karianne Flatene Nilssen telling 4BR: "We were thrilled when Yamaha asked us to record 'Felicitous' — such an innovative work for such an innovative idea.

We hope others enjoy it as much as we did."

Image: Ashley Elliott