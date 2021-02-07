                 

*
News

Bands urged to understand new licence regs

If you are looking at broadcasting music in the future then you need to understand if new PRS licences apply.

PRS
  The PRS offer a helpful schematic to see if the new licences apply

Sunday, 07 February 2021

        

The Performing Right Society (PRS) and Mechanical-Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) have just issued new guidance on the rules for online concert broadcasts which certainly need to be understood and implemented, if appropriate, by brass bands.

Online content

A Small Online Live Concert Licence is now required by: "UK Promoters or venues wishing to live stream a small-scale ticketed event originating in the UK.

This includes DJs, classical and popular music as well as theatre and variety shows."

It may well affect brass bands who wish to produce online content — if access to the content is provided by sale of 'tickets' or purchased access to the audience.

Cost

Costs would vary depending on the revenue expected to be raised from the venture — with a licence costing £22.50 + VAT for less than £250 or £45.00 + VAT from £251 to £500.

If revenue is projected above this amount, PRS should be contacted direct.

More detailed information on whether or not these licences will apply directly to a banding organisation wishing to broadcast has thankfully been undertaken by some well known industry experts such as David Taylor and the Musicians Union.

Costs would vary depending on the revenue expected to be raised from the venture

Further information:

Further information can be found at:

https://david-taylor.org/events/new-prs-rules-for-online-concerts-what-do-they-mean-for-you

https://www.prsformusic.com/licences/using-music-online/online-live-concert

https://www.prsformusic.com/royalties/online-royalties/online-live-concert-royalties

https://musiciansunion.org.uk/all-news-and-features/guidance-on-the-prs-online-event-licensing-tariff

        

