Bands urged to understand new licence regs

The Performing Right Society (PRS) and Mechanical-Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) have just issued new guidance on the rules for online concert broadcasts which certainly need to be understood and implemented, if appropriate, by brass bands.
Online content
A Small Online Live Concert Licence is now required by: "UK Promoters or venues wishing to live stream a small-scale ticketed event originating in the UK.
This includes DJs, classical and popular music as well as theatre and variety shows."
It may well affect brass bands who wish to produce online content — if access to the content is provided by sale of 'tickets' or purchased access to the audience.
Cost
Costs would vary depending on the revenue expected to be raised from the venture — with a licence costing £22.50 + VAT for less than £250 or £45.00 + VAT from £251 to £500.
If revenue is projected above this amount, PRS should be contacted direct.
More detailed information on whether or not these licences will apply directly to a banding organisation wishing to broadcast has thankfully been undertaken by some well known industry experts such as David Taylor and the Musicians Union.
Further information:
Further information can be found at:
https://david-taylor.org/events/new-prs-rules-for-online-concerts-what-do-they-mean-for-you
https://www.prsformusic.com/licences/using-music-online/online-live-concert
https://www.prsformusic.com/royalties/online-royalties/online-live-concert-royalties
https://musiciansunion.org.uk/all-news-and-features/guidance-on-the-prs-online-event-licensing-tariff