Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 24th January
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Glemdene
John Carr
Swiss Army Band
MD: Andreas Sporri (1999)
Themes from Symphony No. 5
Beethoven arr. Denis Wright
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer (1969)
African Waltz
Galt McDermott arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent (1978)
Grandfather's Clock
George Doughty
Soloist: Glyn Williams
Foden'ss Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2015)
Rosamunde (No.3)
Franz Schubert arr. Dennis Wright
Sun Life Band
MD: Roy Newsome (1992)
Pequena Czardas
Pedro Iturralda arr. Klaas van der Woude
Soloist: Femke Ijistra (saxophone)
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2001)
Capriccio Espagnol
Rimsky Korsakov arr. Jim Pearson
Williams Fairey Engineering Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1992)
Strangers in the Night
Bert Kaempfert arr. Alan Fernie
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Alan Morrison (2008)
Flying the Breeze
Philip Sparke
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Philip McCann (2001)
Padstow Lifeboat
Sir Malcolm Arnold
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Sir Malcolm Arnold (1993)
Die Fledermaus Overture
Johann Strauss II arr. Aubrey Winter
Foden's Motor Works Band
MD: James Scott (1978)
Carnival of Venice
Del Staigers
Soloist: James Scott
Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington (1958)
The Three Trumpeters
G. Agostini arr. S. Dale
Soloists: Tony Whitaker; Peter Teal; Wim van Boven
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: James Scott (1973)
Kings of Brass
Derek Broadbent
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (2000)
Portuguese Party
Gilbert Vinter
Hampshire Youth Concert Band
MD: John Knight (1973)
Selections from Titanic
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan (2004)
White Knuckle Ride
Philip Wilby
Soloist: Brett Baker
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley (1997)
Barcelona
Mike Moran and Freddie Mercury
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt (1993)
Fanfare and Flying Theme from E.T.
John Williams arr. Steve Sykes
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Thomas Wyss (2006)
The Wizard March
George Allan
Leyland Band
MD: Philip Harper (2011)
Enjoy the show...