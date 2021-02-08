                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great music from Chis Helme — including performances from the much missed James Scott.

Sunday
  More great music from Chris Helme this week

Monday, 08 February 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 24th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-january-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â 
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Glemdene
John Carr
Swiss Army Band
MD: Andreas Sporri (1999)

Themes from Symphony No. 5
Beethoven arr. Denis Wright
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer (1969)

African Waltz
Galt McDermott arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent (1978)

Grandfather's Clock
George Doughty
Soloist: Glyn Williams
Foden'ss Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2015)

Rosamunde (No.3)
Franz Schubert arr. Dennis Wright
Sun Life Band
MD: Roy Newsome (1992)

Pequena Czardas
Pedro Iturralda arr. Klaas van der Woude
Soloist: Femke Ijistra (saxophone)
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2001)

Capriccio Espagnol
Rimsky Korsakov arr. Jim Pearson
Williams Fairey Engineering Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1992)

Strangers in the Night
Bert Kaempfert arr. Alan Fernie
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Alan Morrison (2008)

Flying the Breeze
Philip Sparke
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Philip McCann (2001)

Padstow Lifeboat
Sir Malcolm Arnold
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Sir Malcolm Arnold (1993)

Die Fledermaus Overture
Johann Strauss II arr. Aubrey Winter
Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: James Scott (1978)
Carnival of Venice
Del Staigers
Soloist: James Scott
Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington (1958)

The Three Trumpeters
G. Agostini arr. S. Dale
Soloists: Tony Whitaker; Peter Teal; Wim van Boven
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: James Scott (1973)

Kings of Brass
Derek Broadbent
Kings of Brass
MD: James Scott (2000)

Portuguese Party
Gilbert Vinter
Hampshire Youth Concert Band
MD: John Knight (1973)

Selections from Titanic
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan (2004)

White Knuckle Ride
Philip Wilby
Soloist: Brett Baker
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley (1997)

Barcelona
Mike Moran and Freddie Mercury
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt (1993)

Fanfare and Flying Theme from E.T.
John Williams arr. Steve Sykes
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Thomas Wyss (2006)

The Wizard March
George Allan
Leyland Band
MD: Philip Harper (2011)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

