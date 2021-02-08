Radio: Sunday Bandstand

More great music from Chis Helme — including performances from the much missed James Scott.

Sunday Bandstand: 24th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-31-january-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Glemdene

John Carr

Swiss Army Band

MD: Andreas Sporri (1999)

Themes from Symphony No. 5

Beethoven arr. Denis Wright

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer (1969)

African Waltz

Galt McDermott arr. Derek Broadbent

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Derek Broadbent (1978)

Grandfather's Clock

George Doughty

Soloist: Glyn Williams

Foden'ss Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2015)

Rosamunde (No.3)

Franz Schubert arr. Dennis Wright

Sun Life Band

MD: Roy Newsome (1992)

Pequena Czardas

Pedro Iturralda arr. Klaas van der Woude

Soloist: Femke Ijistra (saxophone)

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude (2001)

Capriccio Espagnol

Rimsky Korsakov arr. Jim Pearson

Williams Fairey Engineering Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes (1992)

Strangers in the Night

Bert Kaempfert arr. Alan Fernie

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Alan Morrison (2008)

Flying the Breeze

Philip Sparke

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Philip McCann (2001)

Padstow Lifeboat

Sir Malcolm Arnold

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Sir Malcolm Arnold (1993)

Die Fledermaus Overture

Johann Strauss II arr. Aubrey Winter

Foden's Motor Works Band

MD: James Scott (1978)

Carnival of Venice

Del Staigers

Soloist: James Scott

Munn and Felton's (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington (1958)

The Three Trumpeters

G. Agostini arr. S. Dale

Soloists: Tony Whitaker; Peter Teal; Wim van Boven

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: James Scott (1973)

Kings of Brass

Derek Broadbent

Kings of Brass

MD: James Scott (2000)

Portuguese Party

Gilbert Vinter

Hampshire Youth Concert Band

MD: John Knight (1973)

Selections from Titanic

James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan

Whitburn Band

MD: Andrew Duncan (2004)

White Knuckle Ride

Philip Wilby

Soloist: Brett Baker

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley (1997)

Barcelona

Mike Moran and Freddie Mercury

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Garry Cutt (1993)

Fanfare and Flying Theme from E.T.

John Williams arr. Steve Sykes

Foden's Richardson Band

MD: Thomas Wyss (2006)

The Wizard March

George Allan

Leyland Band

MD: Philip Harper (2011)

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...