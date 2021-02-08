Give us a clue...

                 

The brass band answer to a clue in The Sunday Times crossword wasn't quite what it should have been...

It's not often that a brass band clue arises in a notable crossword — and especially not in 'The Sunday Times'.

Open clue

However, those who enjoy working them out (14 letters) will have noted in the publication's latest weekend general knowledge crossword, the 4-letter clue: "The .... Band, based in Treorchy, were the first non-English brass band to win the British Open Championship, in 2000."

And whilst the answer seemed easy enough, brass band aficionados may well want to write a letter of complaint to Editor, Emma Tucker, to point out that the correct answer should have been 9, 10 (9) in 1924.

In fact, they were followed by 8, 4, 2, 3, 7 in 1953, before the famous Treorchy band, which was actually called 3, 2, 3, 4, 4 at the time, lifted the iconic Gold Shield.

The daily Times crossword is usually regarded as one of the most challenging — much admired by a fictional Oxford detective (9, 5 letters).

Worthy of inclusion

However, the Sunday Times general knowledge isn't exactly in the same league — although it is good to known that the Cory question was worthy of inclusion next to; "Author of 'The Beach' and the director of the sci-fi thriller 'Ex Machina' (4,7)"and "1982 film staring Al Pacino as a Broadway playwright"(6,6).

In fact, they were followed by 8, 4, 2, 3, 7 in 1953, before the famous Treorchy band, which was actually called 3, 2, 3, 4, 4 at the time, lifted the iconic Gold Shield4BR

Answers:

Cruciverbalist
Newcastle Steelworks (Australia)
National Band of New Zealand
Buy As You View Cory
Inspector Morse
Alex Garland
Author, Author

        

