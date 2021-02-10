SBBA commissions new youth band works

A dozen new works aimed at inspiring youth bands have been commissioned by the Scottish Brass Band Association.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has commissioned 12 new works from a quartet of leading composers and arrangers to be performed by Scottish youth bands.

Ambitious project

It forms a central part of an ambitious composition project that has been made possible through funding from Creative Scotland.

Alan Fernie, Gareth Bowman, Iain Mundy and Cameron Mabon have been asked to write three original pieces or arrangements suitable for youth bands — the only brief being that they utilise their well-known creativity and that the works are completed and be ready for publication by mid-May.

Exciting

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Alan and Gareth are already well known for their outstanding works that are enjoyed by bands at all levels, whilst Cameron is actively involved with several bands in the Scottish Borders and Ian was runner-up in the first-ever SBBA Young Composer Competition in 2017.

This is such an exciting project and one we hope will help give youth bands a real boost when they are able to fully return to rehearsals."