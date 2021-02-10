Percussion masterclass focus aims to inspire

The renowned Canadian drummer Emmanuelle Caplette will be giving a free masterclass as part of the University of West of England 'Inspire' series.

The University of West of England has added to its forthcoming rota of 'Inspire' masterclasses with the announcement that the award winning drummer Emmanuelle Caplette will team up with AJ Rousell for an online event on Tuesday 16th February.

Must see

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is another exciting addition to our 'Inspire' series and a real must-see for any percussionist."

Emmanuelle (above) is a Canadian drummer who has won a string of awards and has worked as a freelance drummer for over for 20 years, whilst AJ Rousell is based in Bristol and is the founder of the 'Drum Odyssey Camp', and experienced performer and educator.

Events

Drumming Masterclass with AJ Rousell & Emmanuelle Caplette

Tuesday 16th February (6.00pm-8.00pm)

French Horn masterclass with Felix Klieser

Wednesday 24th February (6.00pm-8.00pm)

To register

To register (free to attend): https://gck.fm/fgbhr

For more details of ensembles, choirs and events visit:â€¯ www.uwe.ac.uk/music