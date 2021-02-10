                 

GBBA welcomes BBE link

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association will welcome Brass Band England's Youth Development Brass Specialist Paul McLaughlin to its annual general meeting on Sunday 21st February.

Invite

Member bands and delegates have been invited to the zoom meeting which will see the AGM followed by a special forum discussion with local musician and teacher Paul to talk about his new role as BBE Youth Development Brass Specialist.

Paul is a freelance musician, teacher and conductor, originally from Dundee and now living in Stroud.

He currently plays BBb bass for Lydbrook Band, having spent time as bass player, percussionist and conductor with Nailsworth and City of Bristol. He works as a brass tutor and county music group leader for Gloucestershire Music, including Gloucestershire Youth Brass Band — a joint venture with GBBA.

Contact:

Those wishing to attend should contact GBBA Secretary Karinlythell@yahoo.co.uk for zoom details.

        

