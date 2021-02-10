                 

Black Dyke legends join virtual day

The legendary James Shepherd and John Clough will join delegates on the forthcoming Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day.

  The 1967 band enjoy their moment of glory at the Albert Hall in 1967

Two legendary Queensbury players will be returning to Black Dyke next month to be part of the band's Virtual Brass Day

The day long event on 27th March has already attracted delegates from across the banding globe.

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, it's aimed at providing players of Grade 5 level (or equivalent) a high intensity series of inspirational musical challenges balanced to offer the opportunity to improve all aspects of your playing alongside like-minded brass band friends across the world.

Journey into Freedom

And not only will the performers get to play some fantastic music from the likes of William Rimmer and Goff Richards, they will also work on a performance of Eric Ball's iconic test-piece, 'Journey into Freedom'.

And to help celebrate and understand it better, Prof Childs will welcome two players who performed on the National Championship winning performance of the piece in 1967 at the Royal Albert Hall — James Shepherd and John Clough.

The legendary principal cornet and solo euphonium are rightly regarded as perhaps two of the greatest players ever to wear the famous black, red and gold uniform, with both their solo and band performances still enjoyed on recordings.

Memorable

Both were integral members of the 1967 band that under Geoffrey Brand claimed the title in memorable fashion.

James Shepherd was principal cornet at Black Dyke from 1963 to 1973, whilst John Clough was solo euphonium from 1963 to 1988.

Prof Childs told 4BR that he was especially thrilled that the two iconic players will join the day for a very special 'Q&A' session.

"James and John are Black Dyke legends and my thanks got o them for joining us for the event. I'm sure there will be plenty of questions for them to answer — and some wonderful memories to recall of their time with the band and that memorable Albert Hall victory."

The Virtual Day will be directed by Prof. Nicholas Childs together with Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

To book your place contact Course Administrator
Alison Childs alison4horn@btinternet.com
Mob: +44 (0)7802 771735

8.45am: Welcome and Registration
9.00am: Introductions and warm-up (Richard Marshall)
9.15am: Sectionals No.1 with tutors

10.15am: Morning Break

10.30am: Full Band Rehearsal No.1 with Prof. Nick
11.30 am: Motivation & Practice Techniques with Brett Baker
12.00 noon: Musical Quiz with Matthew Routley

12.30pm — 1.15pm: Lunch whilst enjoying the British Bandsman 125th Anniversary concert

1.15pm: Sectionals No.2 with tutors
2.00pm: Full Band rehearsal No.2 with Prof. Nick
2.45pm: Improving your Technique with Richard Marshall
3.15pm: Soloist Spotlight: Daniel Thomas, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Richard Marshall

3.45pm: Break

4.00pm: Meet the Legends — Q & A session
4.30pm: Virtual Concert Performance
