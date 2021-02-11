                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great brass band music to look forward to from Chris Helme

Thursday, 11 February 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 7th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â 
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Viva Rimmer
John Whittle
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans (1996)

Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem
Liszt — arr. William Rimmer
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1992)

The Merry Widow
Franz Lehar arr. Denis Wright
Ibstock Brick Brass
MD: Paul Northey (2002)

Bless this House
May H. Brahe
Soloist: Richard Marshall
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2007)

Tantalusqualen Overture
Franz von Suppe
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Derek Ashmore (1974)

Orient Express
Philip Sparke
Breeze Brass Band (Japan)
MD: Kazayoshi Vemura (1995)

Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace
Arr. James Curnow
Soloist: Lynda Nicholson
Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band
MD: Jan de Haan (1992)

Flourish and Dances
Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb (2002)

Czardas
Johann Strauss ll — arr. Howard Snell
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: David King (1991)

Legacy for Brass Band
Tom Davoren
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Thornton (2020)

The Linden Tree
Franz Schubert arr. Rieks van der Velde
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)

That's the Spirit
Derick Kane
Soloist: Derick Kane with the International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2018)

Flight
Mario Burki
Leyland Band
MD: Russell Gray (2007)

Demelza
Hugh Nash
Soloist: John Noall
Accompanied by pianist Judy Thompson (c2011)

Cha Cha for Band
Glenn Osser
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Ernest Woodhouse (1973)

Born Free
Arr. Darrol Barry
Lindley Band
MD: Neil Jowett (1993)

A Touch of Gershwin
Gershwin arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent (1989)

East meets West
Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2018)

Dawn of Freedom
William Rimmer
Mirrless Works Band
MD: Jack Atherton (1970)

In The King's Service
Erik Leidzen
Southport Citadel Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Brian Johnson (1999)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

