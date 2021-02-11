Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 7th February
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm
Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm
Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-february-2021/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke Â
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Viva Rimmer
John Whittle
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans (1996)
Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem
Liszt — arr. William Rimmer
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1992)
The Merry Widow
Franz Lehar arr. Denis Wright
Ibstock Brick Brass
MD: Paul Northey (2002)
Bless this House
May H. Brahe
Soloist: Richard Marshall
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2007)
Tantalusqualen Overture
Franz von Suppe
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Derek Ashmore (1974)
Orient Express
Philip Sparke
Breeze Brass Band (Japan)
MD: Kazayoshi Vemura (1995)
Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace
Arr. James Curnow
Soloist: Lynda Nicholson
Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band
MD: Jan de Haan (1992)
Flourish and Dances
Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb (2002)
Czardas
Johann Strauss ll — arr. Howard Snell
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: David King (1991)
Legacy for Brass Band
Tom Davoren
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Thornton (2020)
The Linden Tree
Franz Schubert arr. Rieks van der Velde
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)
That's the Spirit
Derick Kane
Soloist: Derick Kane with the International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2018)
Flight
Mario Burki
Leyland Band
MD: Russell Gray (2007)
Demelza
Hugh Nash
Soloist: John Noall
Accompanied by pianist Judy Thompson (c2011)
Cha Cha for Band
Glenn Osser
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Ernest Woodhouse (1973)
Born Free
Arr. Darrol Barry
Lindley Band
MD: Neil Jowett (1993)
A Touch of Gershwin
Gershwin arr. Derek Broadbent
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent (1989)
East meets West
Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2018)
Dawn of Freedom
William Rimmer
Mirrless Works Band
MD: Jack Atherton (1970)
In The King's Service
Erik Leidzen
Southport Citadel Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Brian Johnson (1999)
Enjoy the show...