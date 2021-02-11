Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great brass band music to look forward to from Chris Helme

Sunday Bandstand: 7th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 â€” Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm â€” 4pm

Crofton Hackett Radio — South Birmingham — Wed 2pm — 4pm

Open this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-7-february-2021/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke Â

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Viva Rimmer

John Whittle

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans (1996)

Les Preludes — Symphonic Poem

Liszt — arr. William Rimmer

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson (1992)



The Merry Widow

Franz Lehar arr. Denis Wright

Ibstock Brick Brass

MD: Paul Northey (2002)



Bless this House

May H. Brahe

Soloist: Richard Marshall

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2007)



Tantalusqualen Overture

Franz von Suppe

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Derek Ashmore (1974)



Orient Express

Philip Sparke

Breeze Brass Band (Japan)

MD: Kazayoshi Vemura (1995)



Canto Religioso based on the American Folk Song Amazing Grace

Arr. James Curnow

Soloist: Lynda Nicholson

Desford Colliery Caterpilla Band

MD: Jan de Haan (1992)



Flourish and Dances

Kevin Norbury

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Stephen Cobb (2002)



Czardas

Johann Strauss ll — arr. Howard Snell

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: David King (1991)



Legacy for Brass Band

Tom Davoren

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Thornton (2020)



The Linden Tree

Franz Schubert arr. Rieks van der Velde

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)



That's the Spirit

Derick Kane

Soloist: Derick Kane with the International Staff Band

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2018)



Flight

Mario Burki

Leyland Band

MD: Russell Gray (2007)



Demelza

Hugh Nash

Soloist: John Noall

Accompanied by pianist Judy Thompson (c2011)



Cha Cha for Band

Glenn Osser

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Ernest Woodhouse (1973)



Born Free

Arr. Darrol Barry

Lindley Band

MD: Neil Jowett (1993)



A Touch of Gershwin

Gershwin arr. Derek Broadbent

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Derek Broadbent (1989)



East meets West

Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2018)



Dawn of Freedom

William Rimmer

Mirrless Works Band

MD: Jack Atherton (1970)



In The King's Service

Erik Leidzen

Southport Citadel Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Brian Johnson (1999)



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



Enjoy the show...