Stannington update online presence

The Stannington Band has unveiled their new logo as they look towards the future with an overall upgrade.

Stannington
  The new logo is part of an online and general upgrade for the band's corporate identity

Friday, 12 February 2021

        

The Stannington Brass Band has been using its lockdown time from rehearsal to give their on-line presence an update.

The Yorkshire band has launched its new logo which incorporates images reflecting Stannington's historical brickmaking industry, as well as a white rose representing its proud geographical roots.

Roll out

Band Chairman, Phil Attrill, told 4BR: "We will be rolling out the new logo on our website, social media and all printed matter straight away and later incorporating it into our plans to replace items such as ties, uniforms and banners as needs and funds dictate."

        

