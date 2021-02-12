Stannington update online presence

The Stannington Band has unveiled their new logo as they look towards the future with an overall upgrade.

The Stannington Brass Band has been using its lockdown time from rehearsal to give their on-line presence an update.

The Yorkshire band has launched its new logo which incorporates images reflecting Stannington's historical brickmaking industry, as well as a white rose representing its proud geographical roots.

Roll out

Band Chairman, Phil Attrill, told 4BR: "We will be rolling out the new logo on our website, social media and all printed matter straight away and later incorporating it into our plans to replace items such as ties, uniforms and banners as needs and funds dictate."