Baker steps down from Harrogate lead

The musical partnership between Leigh Baker and Harrogate Band has come to an end.

Leigh Baker
  Leigh Baker has stepped down from his role at Harrogate Band

Saturday, 13 February 2021

        

The Harrogate Band has announced that their musical partnership with conductor Leigh Baker has come to an end. He will step down as Musical Director with immediate effect.

Leigh first took the band at the Brass at the Guild contest in 2019 and soon built a solid freelance relationship with them.

Solid returns

As MD he led an emerging band to solid returns at the North of England Regional Championships as well as the Bolsover Entertainment and Brass at the Wire events.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "During this time, Leigh has shared a wealth of skills, knowledge and personality with the band, who have always responded well to his guidance, vision and good humour!

From all at Harrogate Band, we would like to thank Leigh for his time with us. Leigh remains a great friend to the band."

They are a fabulous band with a brilliant set up, a family atmosphere alongside a real enthusiasm for music makingLeigh Baker

Fabulous band

In response, Leigh added: "I'm disappointed to be stepping down from the role, but due to my work commitments, it is the right time.

They are a fabulous band with a brilliant set up, a family atmosphere alongside a real enthusiasm for music making.

I'm sure I'll be working with them again in some capacity in the future and wish all the band well."

4BR has been informed that the band will announce a new Musical Director in due course.

        

