Funeral of James Scott

The banding world will be able to pay its respects to James Scott at his funeral on Friday 19th February.

James Scott
  James Scott died earlier this year aged 95

Saturday, 13 February 2021

        

The worldwide brass band movement will be able to pay its respects on Friday 19th February to the greatly admired figure of James Scott.

Regarded as one of the finest conductors of his generation, he led Brighouse & Rastrick to the 1973 National and 1980 European Championship titles in a career than spanned well over 85 years.

Revered

A former Champion Cornet Player of Great Britain and principal cornet of Munn & Felton Band, he went on to become one of the most influential, as well as revered conductors and adjudicators of the banding movement.

He passed away aged 95 on Saturday 24th January.

Service

The funeral service will be held on Friday 19th February at 12.00pm (GMT) and can be accessed below at the time:

youtu.be/J9h9GnF45fE

        

