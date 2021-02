The publishing, events and training company updates its internet presence with new website.

Mode for... has launched its new website — the home to all its publishing, events and training work.



The new website has downloadable brochures with live embedded links meaning products and services can be secured with just one click whilst people are on the go or sat in the comfort of their own home.



All sheet music is available as digital download with music ready for printing on purchase.





Find out more

You can find the new online home of Mode for... at www.modefor.co.uk