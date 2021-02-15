                 

*
banner

News

New era opens at Eikanger

The leading Norwegian band plans for a secure future with new leadership and investment in youth.

eIKANGER
  Eikanger has claimed many title successes

Monday, 15 February 2021

        

The recent Annual General Meeting of Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag saw major changes agreed in both the organisation's management structure and its commitment to long term youth development in its region.

Astrid Aarhus Byrknes becomes the new Leader of the Board of the multiple Norwegian National Champion — the first female to hold the role in the band's history.

She takes over from Stig Ryland who led the band with great distinction over the last five years, one which saw the band reclaim the European title for the first time since 1989 with a memorable victory in Oostende in 2017.

Highly respected

Astrid Aarhus Byrknes is a highly respected former regional mayor with high profile business connections. She has also been associated with the band for many years, supporting them at the European event in 2012 in Rotterdam as well as being a regular supporter of the Norwegian National Championships in Bergen.

Speaking about the appointment, spokesperson Viggo Bjørge told 4BR that appointment marked another important milestone for the band — which this year marks the 40th anniversary of its first National title success.

"We welcome Astrid as the new Leader of the Board and thank Stig for his five years of outstanding service.

Eikanger has worked hard during the lockdown period to strengthen our links to our community both musically and in business, and Astrid's appointment will further boost our development in these areas.

Financially we have been fortunate to strengthen links to generous supporters who share our artistic vision and which now enables us to make long term plans with secure finances in place."

Eikanger has worked hard during the lockdown period to strengthen our links to our community both musically and in business, and Astrid's appointment will further boost our development in these areasEBM

Youth development

Viggo revealed that the band will now take over the running and organisation of the Hordaland Ungdoms Brass Band (HUBB).

The pioneering regional youth band initiative has built up a respected reputation for inspiring young players over the last 15 years, as well as look at other artistic initiatives that will enable them to reach out to a wider brass band audience.

"HUBB has been a remarkable success over the years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has hit it hard," Viggo said.

"With our own youth initiatives to gain experience from, both organisations felt it was the right time to combine and for Eikanger to take over the running of the band.

In addition to our own ambitious plans for audience interaction and development, it means we can continue to offer the young musicians of Hordaland musical inspiration for many years to come, combining our skills and experience together.

The ethos of HUBB that has been led so well by Ole Johan Aarlie and Kjersti Pisani fits very well into Eikanger-Bjørsvik's thoughts and ambitions."

Delighted

He added: "We are delighted to be able to carry that on in a new era. Encouraging youth is in our DNA and we were delighted that the board of HUBB thought it was an ideal way forward to join forces in a new way."

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Foden's to present virtual concert

February 15 • Although they won't be in Armagh this year, Foden's will still present a special musical treat for fans.

Lythaby

Bursary boost for Tredegar player

February 15 • Tredegar tenor horn player Jack Lythaby has been awarded a bursary to help him with his musical studies.

eIKANGER

New era opens at Eikanger

February 15 • The leading Norwegian band plans for a secure future with new leadership and investment in youth.

tROPHIES

Sunday Quiz: One for the rugby fans out there...

February 14 • Apologies to the Scots out there — but it's a question about rugby trophies and brass bands for our quiz...

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 9 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.

Foss Dyke Band

January 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

The Marple Band

January 22 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top