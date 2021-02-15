Bursary boost for Tredegar player

Tredegar tenor horn player Jack Lythaby has been awarded a bursary to help him with his musical studies.

Tredegar tenor horn player Jack Lythaby has been awarded a £500 Forest Singers Musical Bursary Award to help him with the cost of his studies.

Jack is currently in his third year at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff, studying BMus (Hons) under Owen Farr.

Growing reputation

With strong family ties to the Forest of Dean, he has developed into a highly regarded player, becoming solo horn with Lydbrook Band at the age of 16 and a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales and National Youth Brass band of Great Britain.

He has since developed further at Tredegar as well as at college and gaining a growing reputation as a soloist.

Thanks

Speaking about the bursary he told 4BR: "I'm honoured to receive the bursary which will go to good use.

My thanks also go to Forest Singers for their ongoing support of young musical talent. It is invaluable at this time."

Outstanding

Congratulating him on his success, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse added: "We're very lucky at Tredegar to have players such as Jack developing into such outstanding performers.

Our congratulations go to him as we know how hard he has been working under Owen's expert tutoring. I can't wait to hear him back in action in rehearsal now!"